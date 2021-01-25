The Classic 2021 Celebrates 60 years of the Mini Cooper

The trend-setting Mini Cooper will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in style at The Classic in 2021. Two spectacular showdowns to honor the pocket-rocket icons are to be held this summer during the three-day festival which is scheduled from July 30 to August 1.

In 2019 The Classic marked the Mini Coopers’ own 60th birthday in style. That year’s event witnessed a record-breaking 60 racing Mini Cooper S models from the Swinging Sixties on the Silverstone Grand Prix circuit.

The quality of the assembled field was exceptional with victories shared by British racing driver Darren Turner and multiple BTCC race winner Adam Morgan.

This year’s two races can expect a comparable star-studded event that will be overseen by Masters Historic Racing.

To make sure that all the visitors to The Classic will be part of the celebration, the show-stopping Mini Cooper entertainment will go over three days.

Qualifying for the all-important grid positions will be held on Friday, while the spectacular 20-minute races will commence on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

A highlight of the 2021 event will also be a special race to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar E-type. This race will feature in their program of retro races that will highlight the best of historic motorsport throughout the years.

The Mini Cooper was launched in September 1961 and was a high-performance version of the automobile marvel that had revolutionized small car design when it was launched in 1959.

After seeing the sporting potential of Sir Alex Issigonis’s minute game-changer, John Cooper (Formula One designer) helped to create a more powerful version of the original Mini.

The car featured a larger capacity 977cc engine that was race-tuned to increase the power from just 34bhp to up to 55bhp. They also fitted the vehicle with a closer-ratio gearbox and front disc brakes.

1963 saw an even more powerful Cooper S version released that featured a 1071cc engine and could achieve a top speed near 100mph.

These powerful pocket-rockets fulfilled Cooper’s expectations with the vehicles becoming giant killers in motorsport winning in numerous challenges and rallies throughout the world.

[Source: Silverstone Classic]