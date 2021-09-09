The British Motor Show Confirms More Spectacular 2022 Event

The British Motor Show 2021 was an astounding success, with more than 45,000 visitors flocking to Farnborough International for the much-awaited return of the UK to the global motor stage. After the heartwarming success, the British Motor Show promises an even more powerful 2022 event.

The British Motor Show 2022 will be returning to Farnborough International from August 18-21, 2022, and it will be a lot bigger and better with more interactive content as a lot of manufacturers and exhibitors have already booked their space after seeing the event’s success this year.

“We were absolutely blown away by the 2021 show’s staggering success – and it seems that our visitors and exhibitors were too. We’ve already sold hundreds of advanced tickets for the 2022 event and are pleased to report that we’ve already had a number of major exhibitors signing up for stand space, including car manufacturers,” shared British Motor Show CEO Andy Entwistle.

After a recent, long-term partnership with the fastest-growing online used car marketplace in the UK, cinch, it is now guaranteed that the event will continue for the next five years and will be held in the same venue.

The recent event had a wonderful array of new, used, and classic cars. They also featured supercars, driving displays, as well as marketplace sellers, that the halls and outdoor areas were packed.

The multiple interactive and live elements during the British Motor Show was the one that really set it apart, as a lot of guests hailed the value, size, layout, and content.

Celebrity guests were also in attendance, namely Car SOS’s Fuzz Townshend and Tim Shaw, YouTube sensation Yianni, presenter Vikki-Butler Henderson, and TV motoring pundit Mike Brewer, who all happily mixed with the crowds.

“It was these live elements, the really engaging parts of the show, that really set it apart from other motor shows and have given us the best feedback from showgoers, so we’re already planning lots more of that ‘wow’ factor for 2022,” Entwistle added.

Another major display at the event was the Select Electric Motor Show that displayed a number of the latest EVs that were backed by Select Car Leasing. Thousands of visitors excitedly checked out the latest update in EV cars and tech.

The Live Stage and Live Arena also featured Paul Swift Stunt Show, Car Football, the British Army Lightning Bolts parachute display team, and supercar and motorsport display. A lot of the guests happily returned for the second day to ensure that they won’t miss anything.

No other Motor Show has provided such a variety of celebrity guests, content, live action, while ensuring their support for the automotive industry which has contributed a staggering £18.6 billion to the British economy at a time when it is most needed. The British Motor Show is happy to confirm their return to Farnborough on August 18-22, 2022.

To know more about the upcoming event, to get the latest news, and to book tickets for the 2022 event, visit The British Motor Show website.