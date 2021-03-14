The Art of Vintage Race Car Photography Part Three: The Portfolio

Building a portfolio is the reason many of us are photographers. Putting together images that we have captured into a collection we can share with friends, associates, or in some cases, to show potential employers.

The same rules of building a portfolio apply no matter the final use you envision for your images. As always, the reason you have rules is to break them.

Building a Portfolio Tips:

Keep a portfolio of between nine and twelve images. If you cant, sell your talent with nine to twelve images, you aren’t going to sell your talent with fifteen, twenty, or twenty-five images.

SVRA Indianapolis, McLaren M8F, Alex MacAllister

Are your friends and family still interested in your images after twelve?- a sure test!

I have a pool of images I can quickly draw from to trade out portfolio images. An image I am willing to include on Monday may by Friday be out of favor.

Rennsport V- Porsche 917, Charles Nearburg – Laguna Seca

Each of the twelve images should be strong enough to stand on its own.

Masters F1 – MARCH F1. Stephen Romak – Laguna Seca

Keep the verbiage to a minimum – event, driver, and car. The image will tell everything else.

CSRG DLM- 1959 Austin Healey Bug Eye Sprite. Don Queen – Sears Point Raceway

Include all information in PhotoShop – File information- Basic – Use both Description and Key Words.

Rennsport VI – 1960 Porsche RS60. Johannes Van Overbeek – Laguna Seca

Be sure the Copyright Info is filled out for each image: both Copyright Status and Copyright Notice.

CSRG DLM – 1979 March 79 B Formula Atlantic. Gregory Loscher – Sears Point

Going left to right and right to left images, head-on images, detailed images, driver portraits should all be included.

Rennsport VI – 1951 Porsche 356. Pete Stout -Laguna Seca

Spend some time getting the images to flow.

Masters F1 – 1980 Williams FW07B- Charles Nearburg – Laguna Seca

Include a short bio including contact information. I have a bio compiled by another writer. I found he could say things about me that I was uncomfortable saying, even if true.

RMMR – 1952 Allard J2X – Joe Calleja – Laguna Seca

From the above sentence, you will see I have a dry sense of humor. Consider leaving your sense of humor out of the Bio or other verbiage. Many clients do not share a sense of humor and often miss my humorous verbiage.

RMMR – Piccoli Maserati 250F – Laguna Seca Paddock

This weekend I open my 2021 season with coverage of the HMSA Laguna Seca Spring Event. I’ll be shooting to capture three or four images to add to my Portfolio’s Pool of images. You will be able to see the results shortly here at Sports Car Digest.

RMMR – 1954 Lancia D50A – Charles Nearburg – Laguna Seca

Please leave any comments in the comments box below. Any questions can be sent to me at DennisGray711@me.com