The 2021 CSRG Charity Challenge Vintage Car Races

Sonoma Raceway at Sears Point was the stage for the 18th Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) Charity Challenge held October 1-3, 2021, in Sonoma, California. The ‘no sound limit’ charity event had over 250 entries and featured practices on Friday, timed practices and qualifying races on Saturday, and featured races on Sunday at the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course.

Cars In Attendance at CSRG Charity Challenge 2021

With nine groups of historic race cars on track, featuring Formula Fords, IMSA cars, Datsuns, Porsches, Alfa Romeos, Mini Coopers, and more, there was sure to be something for everyone to enjoy. With some of the California Covid restrictions lifted, the event was open and free to the public. Sonoma’s warm and sunny fall weather drew crowds of spectators to the track over the 3-day event, which hadn’t happened since the Spring of 2020.

What Is the CSRG Charity Challenge?

CSRG, founded in 1968, is not just about time on the track but also places emphasis on the preservation and collection of historic cars surrounded by friendship, fun, and fundraising. For a tax-deductible donation, race car rides are available for a thrilling three-laps in the car of your dreams.

The organization has raised over $1 million dollars for Sonoma County charities through its auctions and charity rides in selected vintage race cars. This year’s event benefited the Sonoma Chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charities.

CSRG Charity Challenge 2021 Winners

Below is a list of First Place winners from each race group (information collected from Race Hero):

Group 1: David Perkins

Group 2: Edward Lamantia

Group 3: Steve Eftimiov

Group 4: Dave Olson

Group 5: Chris Rose

Group 6: Steve Romak

Group 7: Maurizio Brandhoff

Group 8: Mike Thurlow

Group 9: Parker McKean

CSRG Charity Challenge Photo Gallery