The 2021 CSRG Charity Challenge Vintage Car Races

Sonoma Raceway at Sears Point was the stage for the 18th
Classic Sports Racing Group (CSRG) Charity Challenge held October 1-3, 2021, in Sonoma, California. The ‘no sound limit’ charity event had over 250 entries and featured practices on Friday, timed practices and qualifying races on Saturday, and featured races on Sunday at the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course. Cars In Attendance at CSRG Charity Challenge 2021
With nine groups of historic race cars on track, featuring
Formula Fords, IMSA cars, Datsuns, Porsches, Alfa Romeos, Mini Coopers, and more, there was sure to be something for everyone to enjoy. With some of the California Covid restrictions lifted, the event was open and free to the public. Sonoma’s warm and sunny fall weather drew crowds of spectators to the track over the 3-day event, which hadn’t happened since the Spring of 2020. What Is the CSRG Charity Challenge?
CSRG, founded in 1968, is not just about time on the track but also places emphasis on the preservation and collection of historic cars surrounded by friendship, fun, and fundraising. For a tax-deductible donation, race car rides are available for a thrilling three-laps in the car of your dreams.
The organization has raised over $1 million dollars for Sonoma County charities through its auctions and charity rides in selected vintage race cars. This year’s event benefited the Sonoma Chapter of the
Speedway Children’s Charities. CSRG Charity Challenge 2021 Winners
Below is a list of First Place winners from each race group (information collected from Race Hero):
Group 1: David Perkins
Group 2: Edward Lamantia
Group 3: Steve Eftimiov
Group 4: Dave Olson
Group 5: Chris Rose
Group 6: Steve Romak
Group 7: Maurizio Brandhoff
Group 8: Mike Thurlow
Group 9: Parker McKean CSRG Charity Challenge Photo Gallery
Shawn Deluna enters the Pits in his 1956 MG A
Sonoma Turn Marshal, Joyce Hilton, blows her whistle to signal a 3 minute warning before cars can take to the track
1967 Porsche 911 S driven by Brad Harris followed by Jon Wactor in a 1970 Porsche 914-6 GT
1965 Chevrolet Corvette driven by Larry Savio in the lead coming out of Turn 10
1968 Porsche 911 driven by Paul Gaudio
Jon Munns exits Turn 10 in a 1970 Porsche 914
1969 Porsche 911 driven by Richard Grabowski coming out of Turn 10 followed closely by Steve Eftimiou in a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
1969 Datsun FIA Lightweight Roadster driven by Michael Sweeney followed closely by Dennis Daugs in a 1962 Turner
1972 Porsche 911 S/T driven by Michael Harris
1965 Alfa Romeo GTA driven by Jonathan Burke
1966 Mini Cooper S driven by Gary Drean
1967 Lotus Europa S1 driven by Dan Wardman
1965 BMW 1800ti driven by Jim Huff
Michael Silverman pilots his 1957 MG A Roadster
Joseph Rossi enters Turn 10 in a 1964 Porsche 356C chased by Alan Berry in a 1967 Triumph Spitfire
Steve Phillips navigates his 1966 Austin Mini Cooper S through Turn 10 followed closely by Jim Huff in a 1965 BMW 1800ti
1972 MG B driven by William Ranker
1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super driven by Christopher Lyon
Group 2 racers coming out of Turn 10 at Sonoma raceway during the CSRG vintage races
1967 Ford Cortina driven by Paul Adams chased by James Stiehr in a 1964 Morris mini Cooper S Mk1
1967 Porsche 912 driven by Chuck Krause
1987 Ralt RT31 driven by Dave Zurlinden
Bruce Leeson drives his 1969 McLaren M10B out of Turn 10 at Sonoma raceway
1970 McLaren M12 driven by Ian Wood
Leading the way in Turn 10 is a 1982 Ralt RT4 driven by Geir Ramleth followed by Dalmo de Vasconcelos in a 1986 Ralt RT4
1971 Datsun 510 driven by Jim Froula
1967 BMW 2002 driven by Mark Rincon
Noah Hurwitz navigates his way through Turn 10 at Sonoma raceway in a 1972 Datsun 510
1969 Datsun 510 driven by Rick Sheldon through Turn 10 during the CSRG races at Sonoma raceway
Bob Wass in his yellow 1972 Alfa Romeo GTV
1968 Alfa Romeo driven by Al Bourdet through Turn 10 closely followed by Gabriel Rothman in a 1969 Datsun 510
1967 Alfa Romeo GTV driven by Parker McKean
1969 Datsun 510 driven by Josh Moriarty
Chet Taylor steers his 1966 Alfa Romeo GTV around Turn 10 chased by Steve Walker in his 1970 BMW 2002
John Murray takes the lead coming through Turn 10 in a 1968 BMW 2002 followed closely by Rob Fuller in his 1970 Datsun 510
Rob Fuller exits Turn 10 at Sonoma raceway in his 1970 Datsun 510
1969 Red Alfa Romeo GTV driven by Bruce McKean
Gabriel Rothman exits Turn 10 on three wheels in his 1969 Datsun 510 at Sonoma raceway during the CSRG races
Coming out of Turn 7 are Chris Rose in a 1969 Brabham BT 29 followed closely by Locke de Bretteville in a 1969 Palliser-Winkelmann WDB2
1966 Brabham BT 21 driven by Jonathan Kitchen headed uphill into Turn 7 at Sonoma raceway
1965 Brabham BT-14 driven by Dave Sweeney
1974 Porsche 911 RSR conversion driven by William Taylor
1972 Titan Mk6 driven by Greg Hoff
1969 Titan Mk 5 FF driven by Edward Lauber
1971 Titan FF driven by Martin Lauber
1969 Bobsy Formula Ford driven by Steve Kupferman
Mark Keller heads uphill into Turn 7 at Sonoma raceway in a 1983 Crossle 45F
1970 Titan MK 6 driven by Steve Romak
George Jewett takes the lead out of Turn 7 in a 1969 Merlyn Mk11 Formula Ford
A 1971 Titan FF parked in the garages at Sonoma raceway
John Player Special
1963 Elva Mk7
1979 Lola T492 parked in the garages at Sonoma raceway
David Anderson fuels up his 1969 Datsun 510
1979 Porsche 935
A race spectator watches CSRG Group 1 cars through the garage windows at Sonoma raceway
Troy Tinsley shares his enthusiasm over his 1979 Lola T492 with a spectator in the drivers seat
1970 McLaren M12 parked in the garages at Sonoma raceway
Alfa Romeo Giulia TI loaded up and ready to head home on Sunday evening after the CSRG races at Sonoma raceway
1963 Elva Courier Mk 111 driven by Kevin Ayers
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Spider Veloce driven by David Perkins
1965 Turner Mk111 Speciale driven by Karl Krause
Jim Huff navigates his 1965 BMW 1800ti out of Turn 2 while being chased by Mark Emmert in a 1967 Austin Mini Cooper S
1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super driven by Christopher Lyon at the top of Turn 2
1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT driven by Eric Bernhard
George Putnam pilots his 1966 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint through Turn 2 while being chased by Michael Silverman in a 1957 MG A Roadster
William Taylor pulls uphill through Turn 2 at Sonoma raceway in a 1965 Alfa Romeo GTV
1961 Elva Courier driven by Paul Hoffman
1967 MG Midget driven by Bill Greenman
Paul Adams pilots his 1967 Ford Cortina uphill coming out of Turn 2
1966 Austin Mini Cooper S driven by Steve Phillips being chased by Gary Drean in his 1966 Mini Cooper S
1964 MG MGB driven by Edward Lamantia
1967 Triumph Spitfire driven by Alan Berry followed closely by Andrew Wait in a 1965 Mini Cooper
1978 Lola T-492 driven by Maurizio Brandhoff
1978 Lola T620 driven by Tony Garmey
Getting ready to head home after the CSRG race weekend at Sonoma raceway
A young racing enthusiast asked to have his picture taken next to this racecar
1965 Alfa Romeo GTZ
Charles Smith prepares to head to the Pits in his 1961 Elva Mk VI
Porsche 935 parked in the garages at Sonoma raceway
Porsche 935
Geir Ramleth heads towards Turn 3 while being chased by Troy Tinsley in his 1979 Lola T492
Race Spectators watch the final CSRG Group 7 race in the late afternoon at Sonoma raceway
This 1964 Bobsy SR3, driven by Randy Hill, gets cleaned after the final race before being put back into the trailer and headed home
1964 Bobsy SR3 being pushed into the trailer after the final CSRG race on Sunday at Sonoma raceway