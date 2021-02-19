Silverstone Auctions to Feature 3 Unique Series 1 Jaguar E-Types

Three Series 1 Jaguar E-Types, each with their own unique history, will be offered for sale at the upcoming Silverstone Auctions Race Retro Live Online Auction scheduled to be held on 27 March.

With 2021 marking the 60th Anniversary of the Jaguar E-Type Silverstone Auctions will be coincidentally offering a Jaguar E-Type, Chassis number 60 (860060) on the day.

Here’s a look at the three Series 1 Jaguar E-Types on offer.

1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 (FHC) Flat Floor – Chassis #60

Estimate: £95,000-115,000

The 1961 Series 1 is gorgeously finished in Opalescent Gunmetal matched with red leather interior. It is a home-market, flat-floor, right-hand drive, fixed-head Coupe.

The example was first registered on January 1, 1962, and is one of the first 175 Coupes that were manufactured before they used the recessed footwells, making it an early flat floor example. Chassis #860060 is also one of only 1,559 right-hand drive, 3.8 Coupes made.

In 2000, the E-Type had a ground-up restoration, with some elements upgraded to enhance driveability though many of the original characteristics unique to the early cars remain in place.

1964 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Series 1

Estimate: £60,000-70,000

The second example would be a great acquisition for someone willing to embark on a great restoration project.

The example on offer, #1E 1064, is a Series 1 4.2-liter, open two-seater in right-hand drive. It is finished in Opalescent Maroon with a black soft-top, and the interior trim is grey leather.

The Jaguar was manufactured on 15 December 1964 and dispatched to Jaguar Distributors of Leeds, where it was collected by its first owner, Tom Casson, at Somerset Road Garages.

In 1965, the E-Type accrued 2,805 miles in the initial three months of taking possession of the car before the car sustained damage.

During a race at Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk, the Jaguar left the circuit and suffered substantial damage to the vehicle’s left side. The owner did not attempt to repair the damage subsequently.

The car changed hands unrepaired, where it remained with the second owner for forty years until his passing. Although not restored, some repairs were made during this time, including repairs to the floor pan, rear wing, and sill. Also, a brand new factory bonnet was fitted.

1965 Jaguar E-Type Roadster 4.2 Series 1

Estimate: £60,000-70,000

The final example is a 1965 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster 4.2 that TV and film actor Nigel Havers previously owned.

The rare UK right-hand drive 4.2 Series 1 Roadster is believed to carry its original red over black colors with its engine and gearbox, which is believed to be original.

More information regarding the Jaguar E-Type cars displayed here is available at Silverstone Auctions.

[Source: Silverstone Auctions]