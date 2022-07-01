Second Supercar Sunday By Collecting Cars

Mark your calendars and ready your checkbooks as Collecting Cars will be offering more than three dozen of the most treasured high-performance vehicles in the world. On July 3, Collecting Cars will open its second “Supercar Sunday” online auction which will run until July 10.

Collecting Cars Founder and CEO Edward Lovett shared, “Our first Supercar Sunday auction was a great success, and we have another fantastic set of cars lined up for our second dedicated high-performance event, including consignments spread across three continents. We will again offer global bidding for some of the world’s rarest and most sought-after supercars from Australia, Denmark, the UAE, Kuwait, Sweden, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.”

The special auction showcases highly prized exotics from Aston Martin, Dodge, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Ligier, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.

Some of the most notable examples include:

2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 Miura Homage

Only 50 examples of Miura Homages were produced and this one is presented in “as-new” condition with only 240 miles on the odometer. A naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine powers the Miura Homage.

2019 Ligier JS P4

The Ligier JS P4 is a competitive FIA Group E-complaint endurance racer in between the CN and LM P3 categories. This Ligier JS P4 has a full carbon bodywork and is built around a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis. The example is powered by a 330 bhp Ford V6 engine that is matched to a six-speed Quaife transmission with paddle shift.

This Ligier JS P4 was previously used as a demonstration vehicle used at United Autosport. It is now on offer with only 18 running hours.

2011 Porsche 911 (997) GT3 RS 4.0

The 997-generation GT3 RS 4.0 is often described as the ultimate version of the Porsche 911 and is an exemplary driver’s car. Only 600 units of the 911 GT3 RS 4.0 were built, of which the example is number 131. Delivered new to Switzerland, the example has had a full Porsche service history. It is still covered by a transferable extended warranty until January 2023.

2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia 16M

With a limited production run of only 499 examples, this gorgeous Ferrari 430 Scuderia 16M is powered by a V8 engine with race-tuned suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes, with a cabin that houses extensive carbon-fiber trim.

This is another low mileage example, having covered only 1,700 km or 1,056 miles from new.