Join The World's Best Iconic & Vintage Car Community >>
Chuck Andersen
38 LMP3 Allen/Mau/Nunez Ligier JS P320 33 LMP3 Willsey/Barbosa/Pino Ligier JS P320 crash 1 lap
Avatar photo,
12 Hours of Sebring
0

Sebring Delivers Drama – 2023 12 Hours of Sebring Race Recap

For twelve hours each March, the IMSA field soaks up the punishment of the rough Sebring surface.  The 2023 edition of the endurance classic lived up to the billing.  The race had it all – compelling story lines before the green flag flew, tight dicing, mechanical hurdles, clever strategy, and race-deciding contact that ended the day for some and opened opportunities for others.  Twelve cautions played a big part in the outcome.   Forecasted evening rain did not materialize, but the thunder came from the track rather than the sky.

Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. Our membership removes most ads, lets you enjoy unlimited access to all our premium content, and offers you awesome discounts on partner products. Enjoy our premium content.

See Membership Options

 

Related