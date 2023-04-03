Sebring Delivers Drama – 2023 12 Hours of Sebring Race Recap

For twelve hours each March, the IMSA field soaks up the punishment of the rough Sebring surface. The 2023 edition of the endurance classic lived up to the billing. The race had it all – compelling story lines before the green flag flew, tight dicing, mechanical hurdles, clever strategy, and race-deciding contact that ended the day for some and opened opportunities for others. Twelve cautions played a big part in the outcome. Forecasted evening rain did not materialize, but the thunder came from the track rather than the sky.