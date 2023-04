The Sebring 12 Hours; Sebring, Florida; April 1, 1967

On the grid before the start is one of two factory Alfa Romeo Tipo 33s. This one would be driven by Andrea de Adamich and Teodoro Zeccoli, though hit would retire at one-third distance.

Photo courtesy of: THE KLEMANTASKI COLLECTION

