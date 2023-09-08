Salon Privé 2023

The glamorous Blenheim Palace hosted the highly regarded Salon Privé once more, in a late summer flurry of glorious sunshine in the Oxfordshire countryside. 18 years since the inception of Salon Prive, the event has grown into much more than purely a concours event, with a staggering array of Car Clubs, presenting over 1500 privately sports cars, supercars and hypercars, alongside a number of new model presentations and technical innovations which sit alongside the famed concours judging.

The concours itself is the only ICJAG event in Europe, under the jurisdiction of the International Chief Judge Advisory Group, which elevates Salon Prive to the very top tier of events of this kind. Over the years we have seen a phenomenal array of presentations, from the very inception of the motor car, through to the most dynamic, innovative and covetable modern designs.