Salon Prive 2022

As summer rolls into autumn, the changing of the season heralds the arrival of the UK Concours season, with both Salon Prive and Concours of Elegance marking the start of September with staggering arrays of some of the most desirable and covetable motor vehicles on the planet. Now in its 17th year, having expanded upon its main concours, with a springtime date for Salon Prive London, the success of Salon Prive has grown remarkably, now etched into the list of premier Concours events in the world.

The spectacular Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site built in the early 18th century presents one of the most glamorous venues to host the highly regarded concours. Having firmly established its place on the European Concours circuit, Salon Prive carries huge prestige, and enjoys a reputation for hosting UK, European and Global debuts from a wide range of highly regarded manufacturers.

The Platinum Collection

Following the success of the Red Collection in 2021, in celebration of the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, Salon Prive curated a sublime collection of Platinum and Silver coloured motor cars to mark the occasion. Taking centre stage in the opulent grounds, 16 iconic models were assembled, amongst their ranks, some of the most prestigious road and race cars, notably both McLaren F1 chassis 064 & 065, a Porsche 959, Bugatti EB110SS, the only official Ferrari Testarossa Spider and the very last Lamborghini Miura SV Jota – Chassis 4860, which was specially designed for Hubert Hahne, including a large fuel tank, dual wipers, no passenger mirror and uprated suspension.

Platinum Collection Line Up

1961 Jaguar E Type Series 1 Flat Floor 3.8

2007 McLaren Mercedes SLR 722 GT Prototype

1997 Porsche GT1

2018 Wiesmann GT MF5 Coupe

1997 McLaren F1 063

1997 McLaren F1 064

2010 Lamborghini Reventon Roadster

1962 Jaguar E Type Series 1 Flat Floor 3.8

1992 Porsche 959

1986 Lamborghini Diablo SE30

1993 Bugatti EB110 SS

1973 Lamborghini P400 Miura SVJ

1960 Aston Martin DB4

1963 Morgan SLR

1986 Ferrari Testarossa Spider

Rolls Royce Phantom II Handlye Special

Manufacturer Launches

Opening proceedings on the first day of the five day Salon Prive event were headlined by a number of unveilings. In fitting style, matched to the elegant surroundings, Rolls Royce gave a UK public debut to the Phantom Series II, a new expression of the eighth-generation model, which sat alongside a bespoke Black Badge Ghost.

A global debut for the Slovakian Engler brand with the unveiling of the Engler Desat, a super-quad which is best described as a fusion of an Audi R8 V10 and a superbike. A hyper-futuristic design which cuts a very visually arresting profile, and presently the world’s only super-quad vehicle.

DEUS Automobiles gave a UK debut to the Vayanne hypercar, following on from its appearance at Monterey Car Week. A staggering 2200bhp, fully electric hypercar, offering more in the way of refinement and practicality than is customary in the hypercar class, whilst offering the most power available from a pure electric car in its class.

A European debut was given to the Hennesey Venom F5 Roadster, presented by Clive Sutton, the twin-turbo 6.6 litre, 187bhp machine is touted to break the existing record held by Hennesey for the world’s fastest convertible, with the 265.6mph record held by the Venom GT Spyder expected to be surpassed.

Salon Prive Concours d’Elegance

The undoubted highlight of the event, the Concours d’Elegance showcases the very finest in automobilia, demonstrating an appreciation of both pedigree and diversity. The best in show, winning Class H was the sleek, immaculately presented 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta.

The Zagato bodied Berlinetta is one of just five LWB 250 GTs designed by Zagato. Chassis 0515GT was extensively raced in 1956 by Vladimiro Galluzi, before being sold to Luigi Taramazzo, who raced the car in 1957 and 1958. Aesthetically striking, the almost Prussian blue bodywork contrasted beautifully with the white double-bubble Zagato roof. A worthy winner, though competition was incredibly tight. The runner up, and winner of the Pre-War open class was an Alfa Romeo 6C 2300B Mille Miglia, one of only 107 Mille Miglia models built, and the sole survivor of the Graber built convertibles.

Main Winners

Best in Show – 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta

– 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta Churchill Cup – 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Sports Coupe

– 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Continental Sports Coupe People’s Choice – 1907 Lorraine Dietrich 130hp Course

– 1907 Lorraine Dietrich 130hp Course Duke of Marlborough Award – 1965 Ferrari 365P

– 1965 Ferrari 365P Chairman’s Award – 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

Full results of the Salon Prive Concours

Class A – 1903 Berliet 20hp Closed Swing-Seat Tonneau

– 1903 Berliet 20hp Closed Swing-Seat Tonneau Class B – 1932 Aston Martin Lightweight Le Mans Works Team car LM9

– 1932 Aston Martin Lightweight Le Mans Works Team car LM9 Class C – 1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300B Mille Miglia Cabriolet

– 1938 Alfa Romeo 6C 2300B Mille Miglia Cabriolet Class D – 1931 Bentley 8L Saloon

– 1931 Bentley 8L Saloon Class E – 1955 Fiat 8V Berlinetta

– 1955 Fiat 8V Berlinetta Class F – 1954 HWM Cadillac

– 1954 HWM Cadillac Class G – 1956 Mercedes Benz 300SL Gullwing

– 1956 Mercedes Benz 300SL Gullwing Class H – 1956 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta

– 1956 1956 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Berlinetta Class I – 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC

– 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC Class J – 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C

– 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Class K – 1953 Chrysler GS-1 Special Coupe

– 1953 Chrysler GS-1 Special Coupe Class L – 1966 Mercedes Benz 600 Grosser

– 1966 Mercedes Benz 600 Grosser Class M – 1971 Citroen SM Espace

– 1971 Citroen SM Espace Class N – 1961 Jaguar E-Type Fixed Head Coupe

– 1961 Jaguar E-Type Fixed Head Coupe Class O – 1984 Lotus Turbo Esprit S3

– 1984 Lotus Turbo Esprit S3 Class P – 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

– 1977 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Class Q – 2005 Maserati MC12

Additional Awards