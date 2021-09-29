Royal Motorcars at Bonhams Zoute Sale

In the history of motoring, Royal families all over the world has always been associated with the finest motor cars. In the upcoming Zoute Sale, two examples will be on offer. The first is the Cadillac that King Baudouin used when he wed Queen Fabiola.

The next royal motorcar is a 1960s Maserati which was formally owned by Saudi Prince Sultan Bin Saoud and was even seen in a Fellini film.

1954 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible ‘State limousine’

The Cadillac symbolizes American automotive design, and the example was designed during the company’s famed ‘fins’ period. It is a 1955 Series 62 model equipped with the famous V8 engine. The example – a 1955 model – is one of the most coveted post-war Cadillacs, delivered new to the Belgian royal family in 1954. It was given unique features like the handle on the windscreen pillar, split front bench, and a Plexiglas removable roof ‘Bubble top’ by Duchatelet.

It was owned by King Baudouin and Queen Fabiola, and in December 1960, it served as their wedding car. Afterwards, it was seen in many state occasions. The current owner tapped specialists L’Atelier Des Coteaux in France for a professional restoration of the example.

It is estimated to be worth around €70,000 – €90,000.

1964 Maserati 3.5-Litre Mistral Spyder

The example has starred in the big screen as it was used in the Fellini film Giulietta degli Spiriti (Juliet of the Spirits). HRH Prince Sultan Bin Saoud is the second owner of this beautiful example. Only 27 Pietro Frua-styled Mistral Spyders were produced equipped with a 3.5-liter engine and this is the third manufactured. It is also the last of the classic six-cylinder Maseratis made.

After making its debut on the big screen, in 1965, a Maserati agent in Athens sold it to HRH Prince Sultan Bin Saoud. It is interesting to note that the Maserati was next found in Beirut, Lebanon being transferred to different owners until it was damaged during the civil war of 1975.

In 1988, the vendor rescued the matching numbers example and gave it an extensive two-stage restoration.

It is estimated to be worth €350,000 – €400,000.

Other Italian exotica that will be seen on the sale are:

1989 Ferrari F40 Berlinetta Photo by www.dennisnoten.com

The 1989 Ferrari F40 Berlinetta is a time-warp, one-owner example. It is one of Ferrari’s 40th anniversary supercar which was ordered new from Garage Francorchamps. The original and exquisite F40 has covered less than 1,800km from new and has been dry-stored since 1992. It is estimated at €1,000,000 – €1,500,000 offered without reserve.

Another rare offer is the 1970 Maserati Ghibli 4.7-liter Spyder with a coachwork by Carrozzeria Ghia. Only 125 of these Spyders were produced and the example has recently been re-commissioned and has been in a long-term ownership of 20 years. It is estimated to be €500,000 – €700,000.

In 1955, the Lancia B24S Spider America made its debut at the Brussels Motor Show. The B24 is considered to be the ultimate Aurelia, and it is known to be one of Pinin Farina’s most beautiful designs. It was only produced for a year, wherein 240 units were made. The example is one of the 181 units produced to be left-hand drive cars. Offered from long-term ownership, professionally restored to original specification, equipped with a desirable hardtop as well as the extremely rare, original type ‘Condor Electronic’ radio. It is estimated to be €800,000 – €1,000,000.

Maserati Mistral and Ghibli

A single-owner Lancia collection will also be on offer. The first car in the collection is a 1957 AC Bristol Roadster that is eligible for classic motoring events, estimated to be €280,000 – €320,000. Another is the very rare 1955 Facel Vega FV1 Cabriolet of which only seven were made and is estimated to be €340,000 – €450,000. There are also four Aston Martin sports cars one of which is the 1962 DB4 Series 3 Saloon estimated to be €280,000 – €340,000. All are left-hand drive from new and all are to be offered at no reserve.

Another notable example is the coveted 1994 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport. Only 30 examples were made and it is estimated to be €2,000,000 – €2,500,000.

1994 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport Coupé

The Zoute Sale is going to be a traditional live auction, but it will follow local government COVID-19 guidelines. Bid will be accepted from the sale room, online, telephone, and absentee bids.

To gain entrance to the sale, tickets to the Zoute Grand Prix is needed. Those who will to bid are encouraged to register in advance to ensure their place. The event will e streamed live and there will also be video content given that are related to the lots.

Pre-sale viewing will start on October 7 (Thursday) until October 9 (Saturday) starting from 8:00am to 3:00pm. On the Sunday sale day, viewing will start from 8:00 and will last until 2:00pm when the auction begins.

To register to bid and for more information, please contact [email protected]