Rolls-Royce Black Badge Showcased At Festival Of Speed

Festival of Speed visitors this year are in for a real treat as they will have the chance to witness the global public debut of Rolls-Royce’s full Black Badge product portfolio.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Regional Director UK, Europe, Russia, and Central Asia Boris Weletzky shared, “Each year many clients, friends of the brand and media come together for the Festival of Speed. With its location, just a stone’s throw away from The Home of Rolls-Royce on the Goodwood Estate, the Festival of Speed is a very important event for the brand. This year, our full Black Badge portfolio will be displayed at the event on the Laundry Green. I am delighted to showcase such highly Bespoke cars in vivacious colours and luxurious hues, testament to the creativity of our artisans, designers and engineers.”

Adjacent to the Goodwood House and on the Laundry Green, a selection of highly Bespoke commissions will be displayed. These are the Black Badge Wraith, Black Badge Cullinan, Black Badge Dawn, and the purest expression of Rolls-Royce Black Badge so far, the Black Badge Ghost. Each commission shows the aesthetic sensibilities of the client as well as the marque’s unmatched craftsmanship.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates Black Badge at the Festival of Speed

Black Badge

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge was launched in 2016 to cater to a new kind of client. Giving a permanent Bespoke treatment to their motor cars, the Black Badge has a darker aesthetic, more expressive of the client’s character, and more dramatic in terms of material. It was also designed with more control, torque, and power. The Black Badge are for trailblazers, innovators, and for those brave enough to dare.

Since the Black Badge was introduced, more and more clients have answered the call and pushed the boundaries to bring to life their vision of their own Bespoke commissions.

Black Badge is the highly successful alter ego of Rolls-Royce. Currently, it represents 27% of commissions it receives worldwide, and it is represented by the infinity sign. The same symbol, known as a lemniscate, was used on Sir Malcolm Campbell’s record-breaking Rolls-Royce powered Blue Bird K3 hydroplane.

Rolls-Royce designers were the ones who suggested to use the symbol to mark the Black Badge motor cars symbolizing their own continuous pursuit of power, as well as the infinite possibilities that the darkness gives. Today, the symbol can be seen in the interior of a Black Badge motorcar.

Five new powerful creations will be presented for this year’s Festival of Speed.

Black Badge Ghost

In 2021, the purest and most technologically advanced Black Badge motor car to date was launched: the Black Badge Ghost.

It has a specially selected Galileo Blue and Black exterior finish to show the dramatic intent of this Black Badge Ghost commission. The brake calipers are in contrasting red and a single wheel center pinstripe are also in Galileo Blue. For the interior, the blue theme is continued as the seat piping and the Bespoke interior leather are also in Galileo Blue.

The VIP area will be displaying the second Black Badge Ghost, in Lime Green finish, which is a stark contrast to the dark carbon fiber Spirit of Ecstasy.

Black Badge Cullinan

Cullinan is a super-luxury SUV named after the largest rough Diamond in the world. It was designed to make luxury travel effortless anywhere. A unique Black Badge Cullinan was created for the event, and since launch, the Black Badge Cullinan has gone on an interesting Bespoke journey. The commission brings together the essence of utility, power, and effortlessness that is embodied in the Black Badge Cullinan. The example presented was given a Dark Olive finish with a single Mandarin coachline matched with Mandarin brake calipers. Adding to the aesthetic of the exterior are the signature Black Badge design flourishes, a milled carbon fiber Spirit of Ecstasy, and a 22-inch Black Badge wheels.

Black Badge Dawn

Nothing expresses open-top luxury than the Black Badge Dawn. Presented in a Jasmine and Black two-tone finish, the commission embodies the spirit of adventure and freedom. This two-tone design can also be seen on the steering wheel, while the look of the bold coachwork is completed by the 21-inch Black Badge wheels.

Black Badge Wraith

The Black Badge Wraith is the embodiment of the most powerful Rolls-Royce in the world. Created for those who dare to defy convention, as athleticism and powerful luxury is brought together in this Grand Tourer. Presented in Tucana Purple with a black upper body, it has a Mandarin coachline that showcases the marque’s surface finish capabilities. For the interior, a matching Mandarin and Black theme was done to create a dramatic and powerful design.

Four cars will be presented on the stand, and a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost will also be participating in the hill climb up to four times a day in the exclusive ‘First Glance’ showcase. A Rolls-Royce Black Badge Wraith will also be showcasing the agility of the Black Badge by joining the ‘Michelin Supercar Run’. Between their scheduled high-speed runs, the two motor cars will be displayed in their Paddocks.

There will be other Rolls-Royce motor cars that will be showcased at the Festival of Speed including a Black Badge Dawn as a Courtesy Car and a Black Badge Cullinan as a Festival Course Safety Car.

