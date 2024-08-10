Rolex Embraces Monterey Car Week

Motoring enthusiasts from around the world will congregate on California’s Monterey Peninsula next week for a glorious display of engineering and automotive elegance. The revelry will begin with the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion from Wednesday 14–Saturday 17 August, with the event marking the 50th anniversary of historic racing at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Rolex will be at the heart of the festivities, having supported the celebration of these automobiles and their legendary drivers since 2001, before becoming Title Sponsor in 2010. For the Swiss watchmaker, the week of events also includes the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance® presented by Rolex on Thursday 15 August, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on Friday 16 August and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance® on Sunday 18 August.

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, celebrating its golden milestone, will welcome more than 400 meticulously restored cars for four days of racing and displays. Established in 1974 as the Monterey Historic Automobile Races, the inaugural edition featured 66 entries. Today, the hundreds of selected entrants are presented with a coveted letter of acceptance, affirming their vehicle’s prestigious heritage. The event reunites motor racing heroes with the machines that drove them to success throughout their career. Over the decades, all five Rolex motor sport Testimonees – Sir Jackie Stewart, Tom Kristensen, Mark Webber, Jenson Button and Jamie Chadwick – have driven an array of cars at the track.

Button, the 2009 FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion, returns this year to drive his 1952 Jaguar C-Type, once owned by Juan Manuel Fangio. Eagerly anticipating the event, Button says: “Laguna Seca is a fantastic circuit to drive. It’s a fast-flowing and particularly challenging track given the elevation changes and the legendary corkscrew corner. Even when you’re in a car from the 1950s, circuits like Laguna Seca feel incredibly fast and I’m looking forward to racing my C-Type there next week. The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is a spectacular event that offers some of the best racing you’ll ever see in historic cars.”

Rolex Testimonee Jenson Button behind the wheel of his 1952 Jaguar C-Type. Photo Credit: ©Rolex/Adam Warner

Pebble Beach Tour D’Elegance® Presented by Rolex

Held on the morning of Thursday 15 August, the Pebble Beach Tour d’Elegance® presented by Rolex captivates motoring and watch aficionados alike. Often referred to as a rolling museum, the convoy traverses sections of the iconic 17-Mile Drive, showcasing the meticulous restoration and refinement of the historic vehicles.

A prelude to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, the Tour provides the first glimpse of competing vehicles ahead of Sunday’s judging. Since 2007, Rolex has proudly supported this exhibition of timeless automotive excellence as the event’s Official Timepiece and Presenting Partner.

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering exemplifies automotive sophistication and beauty. Here, esteemed manufacturers and coachbuilders unveil their visionary models and prototypes amid a display of vintage automobiles.Taking place on Friday 16 August, this year’s gathering commemorates significant milestones for several marques: the centennial of British icon MG, the 30-year anniversary of Swedish innovator Koenigsegg Automotive, and the enduring legacy of the Porsche 911 Turbo (930), which marks its 50th year. As the event draws to a close, class winners and the overall Rolex Best of Show are welcomed into the Rolex Circle of Champions. In 2005, the Swiss watchmaker became Official Timepiece of the event, which honours the motoring heritage that shapes the future of modern engineering.

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®

Enthusiasts will gather at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance® for the grand finale on Sunday 18 August to witness an array of pristine historic automobiles spanning across the centuries, from 1898 to 2023. The 73rd edition of this renowned showcase celebrates the Italian heritage of Maserati and Pietro Frua, the 125th birthday of the famed Packard marque, the GT racing greats of the 1990s, along with the contemporary Wedge-shaped concept cars. Set amid the greens and fairways of Pebble Beach Golf Links® – a course steeped in the legacy of Rolex icons such as Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods – the vehicles on display embody timeless beauty and prestige. In recognition of the commitment to excellence and the meticulous preservation of automotive heritage, Rolex will present a specially engraved timepiece to the Best of Show recipient.

Sir Jackie Stewart, a Rolex Testimonee for more than 55 years and three-time FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion, shares his enthusiasm for the celebrations in California: “The atmosphere and genuine appreciation for cars is unparalleled and Rolex’s involvement throughout the week adds to the unique charm and culture of excellence. The brand only partners the best events at the best venues, and the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and Monterey Car Week as a whole, are no exception. The 50th anniversary of historic racing at Laguna Seca is a truly wonderful milestone. I have a lot of special memories at the track from throughout my career. It isn’t only a showcase of the most remarkable vehicles in motor sport but also the drivers.”

Rolex and Motorsport

Rolex’s close ties with motor sport date back to Sir Malcolm Campbell’s World Land Speed Record successes in the 1930s, when he became the first driver to break the 300 mph barrier (483 km/h) at the wheel of his car, Bluebird. Since then, Rolex’s presence in motor racing has grown steadily, its support extending to revered endurance events such as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship. In 2013, Rolex became associated with Formula 1®, the pinnacle of motor sport, having supported Rolex Testimonee Sir Jackie Stewart since 1968. The three-time FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion has been joined by fellow high achievers from the world of motor sport: Tom Kristensen, the record nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Mark Webber, the multiple Formula 1® race winner and 2015 FIA World Endurance Champion, and Jenson Button, the 2009 FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion. Most recently, Jamie Chadwick, Indy NXT driver, three-time W Series Champion and the sport’s most exciting young female talent, became part of the Rolex family. The brand also has a global appreciation for classic automotive events steeped in elegance, beauty and tradition, including the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and the Goodwood Revival.

2023 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion Highlights