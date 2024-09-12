Rolex at The Goodwood Revival

Style & Speed

Goodwood Motor Circuit was once again home base for its annual motoring jubilee when legends of the track and historic vehicles came together in a display of speed, skill, and style. From Friday, 6 to Sunday, 8 September, the Goodwood Revival provided a magical escape to the glamour and thrill of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. This year, Rolex and the Goodwood Revival celebrated their 20th anniversary, a partnership that honors those who made their mark on motor sport’s golden era by continuing to shine a light on their pioneering endeavors.

Title Sponsor

For two decades, the Swiss watchmaker has been the Official Timepiece of the Goodwood Revival and Title Sponsor of its cherished centerpiece, the Rolex Drivers’ Club. Here, time stands still and racing icons are reunited in a home away from home. One of the event’s most loyal supporters is Rolex Testimonee and three-time FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion, Sir Jackie Stewart. He says: “I love attending the Revival every year with Rolex as we recognize the amazing achievements of the past. It is the greatest celebration of motoring history. Rolex has a significant history in motorsport, showing its appreciation for the sport and this event through the Rolex Drivers’ Club – a one-of-a-kind place and one that’s very dear to me.”

Nestled in England’s idyllic West Sussex countryside, the Goodwood Revival welcomed approximately 150,000 enthusiastic spectators, drawn by the excitement of vintage fashion and wheel-to-wheel competition, steeped in nostalgia. This year’s event will be particularly poignant for Sir Jackie as it paid homage to his contemporary, the late John Surtees, on the 60th anniversary of his FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Championship. Famed as the only world champion of two- and four-wheel racing, parades featured an array of vehicles from his trailblazing career.

Sustainability

Meanwhile, emphasizing the Revival’s commitment to preserving the past while safeguarding the world around us, the 2024 edition ws the first historic motorsport meeting to run exclusively on sustainable fuel, across all 13 races.

Among the line-up of drivers this year was Rolex Testimonee and record nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Tom Kristensen. Having competed at the Revival for more than a decade, he says: “The Goodwood Motor Circuit hosts great racing now, as it did in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, making the Revival the most genuine historic event. It’s where great drivers who share the same passion for motor sport compete alongside one another. Everyone wants to be part of this spectacular event, to be immersed in the incredible atmosphere and to create amazing memories. Marking milestones is so important because it’s a time to learn from the past, in the present day, and, for me, this makes it even more valuable.”

Away from the track, the Revive & Thrive community showcased creative ways to rethink, repair and re-wear iconic designs, through a series of insightful talks that take inspiration from the resourcefulness and craftsmanship of the past. For 20 years, Rolex and the Goodwood Revival have championed a future where tradition and evolution seamlessly intertwine, with the utmost attention to detail. As the sun sets on the English summer and the event draws to a close, Rolex presented the Driver of the Meeting with a specially engraved Oyster Perpetual Datejust – a testament to the indomitable racing spirit and skill displayed during the three-day spectacle. Kristensen continues: “For me, this award perfectly encapsulates Rolex’s values of striving for excellence. The driver who receives this will have shown a special enthusiasm during the weekend, while earning respect from others.”

Rolex and Motorsport

Rolex’s close ties with motorsport date back to Sir Malcolm Campbell’s World Land Speed Record successes in the 1930s, when he became the first driver to break the 300 mph barrier (483 km/h) at the wheel of his car, Bluebird. Since then, Rolex’s presence in motor racing has grown steadily, its support extending to revered endurance events such as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

In 2013, Rolex became associated with Formula 1®, the pinnacle of motorsport, having supported Rolex Testimonee Sir Jackie Stewart since 1968. The three-time FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion has been joined by fellow high achievers from the world of motorsport: Tom Kristensen, the record nine-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, Mark Webber, the multiple Formula 1® race winner and 2015 FIA World Endurance Champion, and Jenson Button, the 2009 FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Champion. Most recently, Jamie Chadwick, Indy NXT driver, three-time W Series Champion and the sport’s most exciting young female talent, became part of the Rolex family. The brand also has a global appreciation for classic automotive events steeped in elegance, beauty and tradition, including the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and the Goodwood Revival.

Above content © Rolex reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee

Saturday Highlights