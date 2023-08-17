RML delivering its first Short Wheelbase after Monterey preview

The red-letter day for which RML’s Short Wheelbase team has been waiting is nearly here. In the next two weeks, the very first production model will be delivered to a new owner, culminating in four years of planning, designing, engineering and testing. RML Short Wheelbase number one is destined for a new home in the US, but not before it receives a very special preview. RML’s CEO, Michael Mallock, will be joining the car in California for Monterey Car Week (August 11-20), providing a perfect opportunity to showcase the first production Short Wheelbase in its natural environment.

Highlights

First production car ready for release after four years of intensive development

Exclusive preview at this month’s Monterey Car Week

479bhp, V12-powered Short Wheelbase is first production car to wear RML badge

Re-imagined high-performance GT from ‘golden era’ destined for overseas owner

Hand built

Like all other cars that will follow from RML’s SWB production hall, this first car has been hand-built over nine months to the highest standards. Specified with a vivid triple-layer yellow and deep metallic blue exterior paintwork, the car looks quite stunning. Satin chrome highlights have been specified in the cabin, along with blue Alcantara, leather trim, and contrasting yellow stitching.

“Car One really does look incredible and is a testament to the hard work and effort that has been put in by the entire RML team, from engineering through to procurement through to build,” said Michael Mallock. “The uptick in quality and attention to detail from our early prototype Car Zero to the production cars is unbelievable. I can’t wait to show Car One off in California next week.”

Each Short Wheelbase is hand-built, using the most advanced technology to guarantee the best quality levels. All parts are laser-cut to minimize deviation from specification, and the jig used in the SWB’s manufacture only allows a maximum 0.25mm tolerance, meaning that all cars are produced to a consistently high standard.”

The RML Short Wheelbase was first announced two years ago as a two-seat, high-performance GT, the design of its lightweight, carbon-composite body paying homage to supercars from the past, while offering 21st Century comfort, practicality and convenience.

Vintage Ferrari sound

Powered by a 5.5-litre Ferrari V12 engine, producing 479bhp, allied to a manual six-speed gearbox, the Short Wheelbase integrates a raft of discreet modern features which transform it into a fast and usable GT with classic lines, capable of swallowing large distances with a degree of comfort and convenience that would not have been dreamt of 60 years ago.

That convenience has extended to a cabin that will accommodate occupants up to six feet, six inches (two metres) in height, on exquisitely-trimmed and electrically adjustable seats. And while the Short Wheelbase’s interior design captures a classic style, modern technology – such as satnav, air conditioning, cupholders and smartphone connectivity – has been artfully and discreetly integrated throughout.

Modern performance

While the objective was to make the Short Wheelbase’s performance usable for every-day driving, the car will still accelerate from 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds on the way to a top speed of 180mph.

With the first car on its way to California for Monterey Car Week, the next two production Short Wheelbases will be completed shortly, reaching their new owners in the next few weeks. RML will build a total of 30 Short Wheelbases.

