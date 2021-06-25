RM Sotheby’s ‘A Passion for Elegance’ Sale Eclipses €10M in Sales

On June 19 RM Sotheby’s hosted the very successful Passion for Elegance sale in Liechtenstein which grossed an impressive CHF11.1 million (€10.276 million) in sales.

The 26-lot sale achieved a 100% sell-through rate. It included a rare, single-owner collection of Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars, in addition to one of the most exceptional collections of luxury British automobiles to be offered for public sale. Naturally, pre-sale interest in these cars was high, and the sale results on the day were excellent.

“This was a stunning collection of cars that represented one man’s passion for the Rolls-Royce and Bentley marques, and we are delighted all the cars sold so well. It is also a significant indication that the market for these luxurious British cars is extremely robust, and it reinforces RM Sotheby’s credentials in this area of the market,” RM Sotheby’s car specialist Tonnie Van der Velden.

The 1954 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV Limousine ‘Princess Margaret’ by H.J. Mulliner was the top-selling lot and was also the most prominent in terms of exceeding its pre-sale estimate.

1954 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV Limousine ‘Princess Margaret’ by H.J. Mulliner

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Only 18 units of Phantom IV’s were ever produced, and it was a vehicle that was exclusively destined for use by world leaders and Royalty.

One of the main points of interest of the car for collectors is that it was made for HRH, Princess Margaret. It was delivered new to her in 1954, with numerous bespoke, luxury features in keeping with her position as a senior member of the British Royal family.

For 13 years, Princess Margaret has retained the vehicle which has traveled approximately 27,000 miles while in her ownership. It has had only a few subsequent owners and is offered in mostly original condition, making the Phantom IV Limousine a very unique offer. The Phantom IV was sold for an impressive CHF2,255,000 (€2,081,365), crushing its pre-sale estimate of CHF400,000-CHF600,000 and setting a world record for a Phantom IV offered at auction.

Another impressive sale during the event was the 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Special Town Car by Brewster. It was not only a one-off design, but it was also the first of only three special town cars constructed that has kept their original coachwork.

1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Special Brougham by Brewster

The special town automobile was made for American millionaire Matthew Dick from Washington D.C. In 1933, the one-off car cost an impressive $31,000 and was sold at its mid-estimate price of CHF1,580,000 (€1,458,340).

Two other lots in the Passion for Elegance sale were able to exceed CHF1,000,000. Coming in third in the top sales was the 1958 Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupé, arguably considered one of the finest post-war Bentleys. The exquisite example was one of only 94 units produced and achieved a sale price of CHF1,220,000 (€1,126,000).

1958 Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupé by Park Ward

The fourth and final lot to achieve a sale price above CHF1,000,000 was the 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Could III Drophead Coupé Adaptation by H.J. Mulliner.

Carlo Ponti purchased the example new for his wife, the iconic actress Sophia Loren. The car came with full documentation and impressive history, as was featured with Ms. Loren in Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow. The vehicle is one of only 25 units produced in left-hand drive. The vehicle attracted much interest, so it was not much of a surprise that it doubled its pre-sale estimate of CHF530,000-CHF660,000 for a final price of CHF1,045,625 (€965,111).

Here are the top 10 sales for RM Sotheby’s ‘ A Passion for Elegance’ Sale:

1. 1954 Rolls-Royce Phantom IV Limousine ‘Princess Margaret’ – Lot 110

Sold for CHF 2,255,000

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

2. 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Special Brougham Town Car- Lot 119

Sold for CHF 1,580,000

3. 1958 Bentley S1 Continental Drophead Coupé – Lot 107

Sold for CHF 1,220,000

4. 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Drophead Coupé Adaptation – Lot 116

Sold for CHF 1,045,625

5. 1967 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Touring Limousine – Lot 120

Sold for CHF 567,500

6. 1990 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI Special Limousine – Lot 121

Sold for CHF 511,250

7. 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Four-Door Cabriolet – Lot 113

Sold for CHF 455,000

8. 1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III Saloon Coupé – Lot 115

Sold for CHF 398,750

9. 1920 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Pall Mall Tourer – Lot 111

Sold for CHF 342,500

10. 1938 Rolls-Royce Wraith Sedanca de Ville – Lot 112

Sold for CHF 342,500

Further details of each sale in RM Sotheby’s ‘A Passion for Elegance’ sale can be found at RM Sotheby’s.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]