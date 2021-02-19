Lamborghini Miura is Top Sale at RM Sotheby’s 2021 Paris Auction

RM Sotheby’s conducted its live-streamed Paris auction on February 13, where 40 exceptional sports, racing, and touring cars were auctioned.

Total overall sales reached €9,407,600 with bidding received from 32 countries. The top sale for the event was a newly restored, Polo Storico certified 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Bertone that reached a sale price of €2,423,750.

The top ten sales for RM Sotheby’s 2021 Paris auction was as follows:

1. 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV by Bertone

In May 1972, chassis number 4920 was delivered to its first owner in Germany in a Rosso Corsa finish matched with a dark blue interior.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Between 1972 and 1977, the car had an aesthetic conversion to resemble the 1970 Miura ‘Jota.’

The Jota, also known as SV-J, was a testbed constructed at Bob Wallace‘s request, Lamborghini’s chief test driver. They were planning on taking the car to race under the FIA’s Appendix J regulations, but it did not eventuate. Several SV-J Miuras were commissioned for specific owners in the factory, while the others were later converted at their owner’s request.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The changes created to the Miura so that it took on the Jota appearance included the installation of fixed headlights with plexiglass covers, creating a central opening for a racing specification fuel filler cap, and creating large air exhausts into the bonnet for the radiator.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

When the car was sold in 1997, the Miura underwent a 4-year extensive restoration. The chassis, interior, and bodywork were restored to an as-new condition, along with rebuilding the engine and gearbox.

In 2015, the current owner and consignor acquired the example from the Dr. Oetker collection. After some consideration, the owner decided to give the example a cosmetic restoration to restore it into its former glory when it left the Sant’Agata Bolognese back in June 1971.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The car’s bodywork was stripped back to bare metal, and the Jota elements were removed. The bodywork was repainted in Rosso Corsa, its original color.

2. 1993 Isdera Commendatore 112i

Designed by Eberhard Schulz, the Isdera Commendatore 112i was revealed in 1993 and named in Enzo Ferrari’s honor.

© 2020 RM Sothebys

The car featured a 6.0-liter Mercedes-Benz M120 V-12 engine with dual overhead camshafts on each bank and could achieve a power output of over 400 bhp.

Mercedes-Benz had not created a manual gearbox for the M120, so power was directed to the back wheels via a bespoke flywheel, driving a specially adapted variant of a RUF Porsche gearbox to deliver a top speed of 340km/h.

With the economic slump in Japan in 1993, where most of Isdera’s funding originated, the prospect of participating at Le Mans faded. However, the project was salvaged by a Swiss consortium that took the vehicle to the 1999 Frankfurt IAA under the newly named ‘ the Silver Arrow.’

In 2016, Isdera re-acquired the Commendatore and restored it to its 1993 specifications. It features its correct BBS wheels, Recaro blue and black trim, Porsche Arctic Silver paintwork, along with its iconic Isdera periscope rearview mirror.

3. 1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Periscopio’ by Bertone

In May 1977, this Lamborghini Countach LP400 ‘Perosicopio’ left Sant’Agata Bolognese in RHD specifications and was finished in Rosso paintwork matched with Tobacco interior.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It was one of only 157 original Countach LP400 ‘Periscopio.’ Through Australia’s Lamborghini concessionaire, Tony De Fina, the example was imported to the country where it was bought by its first owner, the British singer and songwriter Rod Stewart, who was then in Australia for a tour.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

At the time, Stewart has had a long relationship with Lamborghini having already previously owned three Miuras. Chassis 1120262 was the first of several Countach that he would possess.

For two weeks, the example stayed in Stewart’s studio in Sydney as he recorded his Blondes Have More Fun album. A photo of the example can be seen in Stewart’s autobiography.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Eventually, the Countach was shipped to Stewart’s family home based in Los Angeles. The example was then registered as ‘RIVA 1.’ Over time, it was slowly modified to add many of the aesthetic elements that Lamborghini had in their later Countach models.

Additions included fitting wide Gotti wheels as well as a mini spoiler that was placed behind the airboxes. Ultimately the Countach was fitted with a wide-body conversion and Campagnolo ‘Teledial’ wheels to make it resemble the Countach LP400 ‘S’.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The modifications were performed by Albert Mardikian Engineering who took the Countach to the next level by converting it to their own ‘SS’ specification. This involved converting the car into an open-top Targa and fitted with a Walter Wolf-inspired full-width rear wing.

Its current owner, seeing the real significance of the example because of its history, and not just its famous Hollywood former owner or unique configuration, decided to restore the example to its former glory.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example was restored to its original configuration when it arrived in Australia the way the Lamborghini engineers intended it to be, although its left-hand-drive configuration was retained.

4. Ferrari F2004 Show Car, 2004

2004 was an exemplary year for Ferrari in Formula 1 World Championship, with Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello taking first and second in the Driver’s Championship, respectively.

Tom Gidden ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The F2004 dominated the field throughout the season, claiming fifteen victories and eight 1-2 finishes in their eighteen-race season. Coming in a distant second in the Constructors’ Championship was BAR-Honda, which had less than half of Scuderia Ferrari’s 262 points.

The example sold is a Ferrari F2004 Show Car. Made by Ferrari and given a Schumacher livery finish, the Ferrari was used for promotional purposes the whole year.

Tom Gidden ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It was in Ferrari’s custody when the consignor, a long-time Ferrari client, acquired it from Ferrari in March 2014 through Graypaul Nottingham.

The example was kept in a climate-controlled garage since purchase and is well preserved since it left factory ownership.

Tom Gidden ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

5. 1967 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 by Touring

In 1967, the Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2, chassis number 0817, was delivered to England’s first owner through Mitchel and Brittani of London. It was constructed in left-hand drive specifications and finished in Verde Scuro matched with Senape leather interior.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example sets itself apart by being one of the last Touring bodied 400 GTs, illustrated by its Carozzerria Touring production plaque. As of late 1966, Touring wound up the production of the car and it was allocated to Carozzerria Marazzi starting from 1967.

In the early 1970s, the example was shipped to the United States, where it is believed that the example has stayed in long-term ownership with the California owner from 1973 until 2014.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Sometime between 1998 to 2013, the example was repainted red and thereafter kept in long-term storage. The example was in running order, although it was sold as a restoration project and was brought to Germany.

For four years, some of the best and most respected Lamborghini specialists in Europe worked on the car to bring it to its former glory. De Stefani S.p.a. spent more than 1,000 hours on the bodywork alone.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The car was brought back to its bare metal before it was meticulously reconstructed to its original left-hand drive configuration and repainting it in the correct Verde Scuro.

Remi Dargegen ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

6. 1952 Porsche 356 Coupé by Reutter

This Model 51 “Split-Windshield” Porsche 356 Coupe, chassis number 11247, has just come out of a two-and-a-half-year bare-metal restoration done by one of the best Porsche 356 experts in Europe to make it Concours-ready.

Pietro Bianchi ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Only 749 Type 356/1500 coupes were made by Reutter, with this example being the 53rd from the last produced. It was completed in February 1952 and was delivered to the Eduard Winter agency in Berlin soon thereafter.

One of Italy’s renowned upholstery shops, the Ferraresi Interni Auto of Enrico and Michele Ferraresi crafted the new interior of the example, giving it a beige leatherette interior matched with fabric seat inserts.

Pietro Bianchi ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The original parts of the car were used whenever possible during the restoration. This included restoring the Petri banjo-type steering wheel, lighting, switchgear, Veigel instruments, as well as other controls.

Other areas refurbished include the hardwood door caps and rear quarter window ledges.

Pietro Bianchi ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Trimmed in green leatherette to reduce noise, the engine compartment is well detailed and houses the fully rebuilt engine. The engine now has a plain-bearing Type 546 crankshaft to increase reliability while the suspension, steering, and brakes were all rebuilt.

Pietro Bianchi ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

7. 1994 Ferrari 348 GT Michelotto Competizione

To meet the needs of several privateer racers, Ferrari and Michelotto constructed a series of 11 race-prepared Ferrari 348s during the period of 1993-94.

Stephan Bauer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Known as the 348 GT Michelotto Competizione, these were ready to be contested at the highest motorsport levels, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 24 Hours of Daytona.

Only four 348 GT Michelotto Competizione’s were delivered to the United States. The example sold, chassis number 99107, was delivered to the largest factory-authorized Ferrari dealership in the state, Shelton Sports Cars of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Stephan Bauer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

To comply with U.S. FIA regulations, a special order for the car was done to add Momo racing seats and a fire-extinguisher system.

In 2010, RM Sotheby’s sold the vehicle on offer, where it had accumulated 2,685 km from new and had never been raced but only driven during non-competitive track days.

Stephan Bauer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

After it was exported to Germany, it continued only to be used sporadically for non-competitive track days, adding 1,000 km by the consignor.

The gearbox was rebuilt and timing belts replaced in February 2019 at Formula GT/Peter Praller in Munich, Germany.

Stephan Bauer ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

8. 2003 BMW Alpina Roadster V8

Only 555 BMW Alpina Roadster V8s were produced with this example being finished in Titanium Silver with red leather interior.

Paolo Carlini ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

450 of the 555 cars, including the example, were exported to the United States, which is the first time that BMW dealerships directly sold Alpina vehicles.

With a focus on grand touring, all Alpina Z8s, known as the ‘Alpina Roadster V8’, were fitted with an Alpina-tuned BMW M62 4.8-liter V-8 engine mated to a five-speed BMW Steptronic automatic transmission.

Paolo Carlini ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This example was delivered to California, where it was purchased and exported to Italy in 2007 by the consignor.

9. 1974 Ferrari 365 GT4 BB

In January 1975, this Ferrari 365 GT4 BB, chassis no 18261, was delivered new to the U.S. where Luigi Chinetti Motors sold the example to J.G. Walker Jr. from Tyler, Texas.

Stephan Bauer ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

In 1983, the vehicle was displayed for sale in the Ferrari Market Letter. It was described to have a “Champagne” paintwork with black boxer trim matched, tan interior, and having traveled 6,000 miles.

By the end of the year, it found its new home in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, where it stayed until April 1987 before seeing on sale again in the Ferrari Market Letter. This time, it had 11,000 miles from new.

Stephan Bauer ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

In 1988, the example was exported to Sweden, where it stayed with its owner for the next 27 years. The consignor was able to acquire the example in 2016.

Earlier in the year, Fernandez Oldtimertechnik did a comprehensive service on the 365 GT4 BB which cost more than €30,000. They checked and serviced the fuel hoses, carburetors, brakes, front axles, and steering box. They also assessed the tires and timing belts and found it to be in good condition and is not in need of replacement.

Stephan Bauer ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The example has kept its beautiful, original beige leather interior with black inserts and the beautiful color combination of the example would do well in any collection.

Stephan Bauer ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

10. 1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA by Bertone

Alfa Romeo constructed only 500 Giulia GTA 1600s during the period of 1965-68. This particular vehicle, chassis number 613015, is one of the 1965 “pre-series” 1600 GTAs.

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Chassis number 613015 left the Autodelta factory in August 3, 1965 and was delivered to the Alfa Romeo Bruxelles.

In March 1966, it was delivered to Lucien Bianchi’s team with Bianchi being a Belgian Grand Prix driver who went on to win Le Mans.

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Over the next four years, Team Lucien Bianchi would use a team of GTAs to compete in domestic and European Touring Car Championships.

In the 1990s, a complete restoration was done on the car to return it to its original 1965 specification.

A period-correct GTA 1600 engine was utilized in addition to an appropriate Magnetti Marelli S119A twin-spark distributor, a pair of period-correct Weber 45 DCOE14 carburetors, an original Autodelta airbox, and an inlet manifold.

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

There were also GTA-specific items that were used in the restoration which includes an original-type gearbox, correct exhaust system, oil cooler, radiator, rear axle, dashboard, and driveshafts. It was also given a 1965-specification 7-inch wide, 14-inch diameter Campagnolo wheels.

The restoration also aimed to give the example its original appearance which includes a couple of original Autodelta sports seats, refitting narrow specification wheel arches, original Hellebore wooden rim steering wheel, and a GTA 1600 dashboard.

Dirk de Jager ©2021 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Further details of RM Sotheby’s 2021 Paris auction can be found on their website.

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]