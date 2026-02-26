Riley & Scott Mk2: a Hunter on the lookout

The end of the 1990s would be the stage for several changes in the global automotive industry, as automakers, employing increasingly aggressive marketing tactics, tried to lure consumers with tailored and segmented products, focusing more on the ‘persona’ than on the ‘mass’. In the United States, this movement would have major repercussions, especially as American automakers looked to their past to find solutions for its conundrums.
No Subscription? You’re missing out
Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.
Get Started