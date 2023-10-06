Rennsport Reunion 7: On-track photo gallery

Held during Porsche’s 75th anniversary, the seventh edition of “Rennsport Reunion” didn’t disappoint with a 4-day attendance count of 91,000. As with the previous few Rennsport Reunions, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca was ground zero for the implosion of Porsche “love,” excitement, and for many enthusiasts of the German sports car, racing.

Which brings us to this gallery. Captured over four days, some of our photographers collaborated to share moments that both moved them and conveyed what transpired on track. From the look on a driver’s face to a million-dollar rarity up on three wheels, that moment defines what racing, hence Rennsport Reunion, is all about. Enjoy the show, and note the information in the captions. Contact information: dennisgray711@me.com, bill@historicmotorprints.com, kevingray81@yahoo.com.

Gallery