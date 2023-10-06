Rennsport Reunion 7: On-track photo gallery

Held during Porsche’s 75th anniversary, the seventh edition of “
Rennsport Reunion” didn’t disappoint with a 4-day attendance count of 91,000. As with the previous few Rennsport Reunions, Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca was ground zero for the implosion of Porsche “love,” excitement, and for many enthusiasts of the German sports car, racing.
Which brings us to this gallery. Captured over four days, some of our photographers collaborated to share moments that both moved them and conveyed what transpired on track. From the look on a driver’s face to a million-dollar rarity up on three wheels, that moment defines what racing, hence Rennsport Reunion, is all about. Enjoy the show, and note the information in the captions. Contact information: dennisgray711@me.com, bill@historicmotorprints.com, kevingray81@yahoo.com.
Gallery
Scott Drnek – 1988 Porsche 962
©Dennis Gray
Dener Pires – 1969 Porsche 908/02 Spyder
Start of Saturday’s tractor race. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Gerard Lopez – 1969 Porsche 908 LH
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Max Jamiesson – 1957 Porsche 356 leads Tyler Hagan – 1960 Porsche Roadster out of Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
1980 Porsche 936 Charles Nearburg
©Dennis Gray
Andrew Larson – 1957 Porsche 356 A Speedster
©Dennis Gray
Stephen Harris – 2011 Porsche GT3 Cup
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Robert Ames – 1967 Porsche 911 S ahead of Cameron Healy – 1968 Porsche 911 S and Randall Smalley – 1969 Porsche 911 S in the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Alex Kirby – 1988 Porsche 962 C
©Dennis Gray
Andy Prill – 1990 Porsche 964 Euro Cup
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Martin Lauber – 1975 Porsche 911 RSR-spec IMSA GTO accelerating out of Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Malcolm Ross – 1985 Porsche 962
©Dennis Gray
Gary Knoblauch – 1974 Porsche 911
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Mark Webber – 1967 Porsche 906 E exits the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Fred Veitch – 2001 Porsche 996 TT
Group 6 – Flacht Cup – Group 6 field entering Turn 2 during Sunday afternoon’s feature race. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Duncan MacKellar – 1989 Porsche 962 C
©Dennis Gray
Chris Dyson – 1984 Porsche 962
Group 7 – Stuttgart Cup – Gerard Lopez – 1990 Porsche 962C leads the field into Turn 3. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Jeff Zwart – 1966 Porsche 906
©Dennis Gray
Scott Drnek – 1988 Porsche 962
Rennstall Bunker VW inspired transporter positioned at the top of the pit lane during the Saturday evening Concours. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
PJ Hyett/James Gue – 1982 Porsche Andial 935 L
©Dennis Gray
Alec Hugo – 1962 Porsche 356 B
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Frank Altamura – 1962 Porsche 356 B Super 90 GT exiting the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Dominic Dobson – 1966 Porsche 906
©Dennis Gray
Tyler Hagan – 1960 Porsche Roadster
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Alan Terpins – 1968 Porsche 911 T/R leads James Edwards – 1970 Porsche 914-6 Werks GT into Turn 9. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Patrick Long – 1977 Porsche 934.5
©Dennis Gray
#24- Steve McCord – 1964 Porsche 901/911
#64- Gilbert Hakim – 1966 Porsche 911 S
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – PJ Hyett/James Gue – 1982 Porsche Andial 935 L exiting Turn 11. . Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
William Lyon – 1960 Porsche RS60 Spyder
©Dennis Gray
Ranson Webster – 1976 Porsche 935 Kremer K3
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Dominic Dobson – 1966 Porsche 906 enters the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Rodrigo Sales/Timo Bernhard – 2007 Porsche RS-Spyder
©Dennis Gray
Kelly McKnight – 1999 Porsche Boxster
Group 6 – Flacht Cup – Loren Beggs – 2004 Porsche 996 RSR leads the field into Turn 2. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Matthew Goetzinger – 1965 Porsche 911
Ranson Webster – 1976 Porsche 935 Kremer K3
©Dennis Gray
Group 7 – Stuttgart Cup – Rodrigo Sales/Timo Bernhard – 2007 Porsche RS-Spyder ahead of Duncan MacKellar – 1989 Porsche 962C in Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Colin Dougherty – 1987 Porsche 944 GTR
©Dennis Gray
#221- Ed Mineau – 1979 Porsche 911 SC Euro
#19- Gary Knoblauch – 1974 Porsche 911
Cameron Healy – 1949 Porsche 356/2 SL 063 during Icons of Porsche demonstration laps. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Charles Nearburg – 1980 Porsche 935 K3
©Dennis Gray
demo car with passenager
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Uwe Biegner – 1953 Porsche 356 ahead of Andrew Larson – 1957 Porsche 356 A Speedster and JR Hildebrand – 1961 Porsche 356 B T5 Roadster through the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Bruce Canepa – 1979 Porsche 935
©Dennis Gray
Jeffrey Neiblum – 1969 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Trevor Frank – 1971 Porsche 914-4 SP exiting the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
David Danglard – 1969 Porsche 911 S
©Dennis Gray
William Lyon – 1967 Porsche 910
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Ernie Spada – 1974 Porsche 911/934 leads Ned Bacon – 1975 Porsche 911 RSR and Bruce Canepa – 1979 Porsche 935 through the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Chris MacAllister – 1969 Porsche 917 K
©Dennis Gray
Wilbur Strickland – 1957 Porsche 356 A Speedster
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Chris MacAllister – 1969 Porsche 917K exiting the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Alan Terpins – 1979 Porsche 935
©Dennis Gray
#58- Mark Eskuche – 1958 Porsche Speedster
#7- Ernest Nagamatsu – 1958 Porsche Speedster
Group 6 – Flacht Cup – Lineup into Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Matthew Goetzinger – 1965 Porsche 911
©Dennis Gray
Alec Hugo – 1962 Porsche 356 B
Group 7 – Stuttgart Cup – Duncan MacKellar – 1989 Porsche 962 C leads Joe Robillard – 1986 Porsche 962 and Alex Kirby – 1988 Porsche 962C into Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Dennis Singleton – 1968 Porsche 911 T/R
©Dennis Gray
Alec Hugo – 1962 Porsche 356 B
Simon Gregg – 1977 Porsche Brumos 935 – Icons of Porsche demonstration laps. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
William Lyon – 1974 Porsche 911 RSR
©Dennis Gray
Alec Hugo – 1962 Porsche 356 B
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Cameron Healy – 1953 Porsche Cooper Porsche ‘Pooper’ exiting the Corkscrew and about to setup for Turn 9. Copyright ©bill@historicmotorprints.com
Ranson Webster – 1976 Porsche 935 Kremer K3
©Dennis Gray
Aaron Weiss – 1966 Porsche 911
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Robert Smalley Jr. – 1968 Porsche 911 about to turn into the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Joseph Buzzetta – 1964 Elva Porsche MK VII
PJ Hyett/James Gue – 1982 Porsche Andial 935 L
©Dennis Gray
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Charles Nearburg – 1980 Porsche 935 K3 about to pass Cary Eisenlohr – 1966 Porsche 912 on the entry to the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910 ahead of Gerard Lopez – 1969 Porsche 908LH as they enter Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Todd Holbert – 1975 Porsche Holbert RSR
©Dennis Gray
Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910
Alan Terpins – 1979 Porsche 935
©Dennis Gray
Group 6 – Flacht Cup – Kiel Hogan – 1997 Porsche 993 RSR leads Michael Mcgrath – 1991 Porsche GT2 Evo in Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Ben Wysard – 1952 Porsche Glockler-Porsche
©Dennis Gray
Group 7 – Stuttgart Cup – Tom Mueller – 1987 Porsche 962 accelerates out of Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
demo car with passenager
Group 7 – Stuttgart Cup – Ernie Spada – 2006 Riley Porsche Daytona Prototype MK X1 ahead of Erich Wilms – 1989 Porsche 962 on the exit of Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Behram Soonawala – 1975 Porsche 911 SC
©Dennis Gray
Cameron Healy – 1953 Porsche Cooper Porsche ‘Pooper’
©Dennis Gray
Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910
Bruce Meyer – 1973 Porsche 911 RSR lapping during the Icons of Porsche demonstration laps. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Brian Weathered – 1974 Porsche 914-6
©Dennis Gray
Max Viessmann – 2004 Porsche 911 – 996 GT3 Cup w/ RSR
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Gregory Campbell – 1955 Porsche Devin Speedster about to start his descent down the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Juan P. Martinez – 1994 Porsche 993
©Dennis Gray
Ernie Spada – 1974 Porsche 911/934
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Fritz Seidel – 1967 Porsche 911 S heads a train of 911s into Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Brad Harris – 1975 Porsche Carrera RSR
©Dennis Gray
Dave Hagan – 1967 Porsche 910
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – PJ Hyett/James Gue – 1982 Porsche Andial 935 L flame thrower entering the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Tazio Ottis – 1966 Porsche 906 Carrera 6
©Dennis Gray
Danny Sullivan – 1994 Porsche Dauer 962
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Gregory Campbell – 1964 Elva Porsche leads a group into the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Lars Erik Nielsen – 1990 Porsche 962
©Dennis Gray
Group 6 – Flacht Cup – Carlos de Quesada – 2004 Porsche 996 RSR ahead of Martijn van Woerkom – 2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR in Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 7 – Stuttgart Cup – Joe Robillard – 1986 Porsche 962 ahead of Alex Kirby – 1988 Porsche 962C and Fred Kaimer – 1986 Porsche 962 in Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Frank Altamura – 1962 Porsche 356 B Super 90 GT leads William Lyon – 1960 Porsche RS60 Spyder and others through the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Rodrigo Sales/Timo Bernhard – 2007 Porsche RS-Spyder
©Dennis Gray
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Carlos de Quesada – 1979 Porsche 935 accelerating out of Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Mark Webber – 1967 Porsche 906 E exits the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Tom Mueller – 1987 Porsche 962
©Dennis Gray
Martijn van Woerkom – 2007 Porsche 997 GT3 RSR
©Dennis Gray
Group 6 – Flacht Cup – Group 6 cars entering Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Scott Drnek – 1988 Porsche 962
©Dennis Gray
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Cameron Healy – 1953 Porsche Cooper Porsche ‘Pooper’ ahead of the field on the exit to Turn 3 in the wet. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Jeff Zwart – 1970 Porsche 914-6 GT 3-wheels through Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Ranson Webster – 1976 Porsche 935 Kremer K3 leads a group through the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Chris MacAllister – 1969 Porsche 917K about to descend into the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 6 – Flacht Cup – Fred Veitch – 2001 Porsche 996 TT 3-wheeling through Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Ranson Webster – 1961 Porsche Abarth Carerra 3-wheels through Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Ross Merrill – 1970 Porsche 911 ST leads Jeff Wysard – 1969 Porsche 911T and Edward Matsuishi – 1967 Porsche 911 S/R during a wet Saturday morning session. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – William Lyon – 1974 Porsche 911 RSR 3-wheels through Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Chris MacAllister – 1969 Porsche 917K heads a group into the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 6 – Flacht Cup – Michael Sullivan – 1994 Porsche 993 RSR ahead into Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Frank Altamura – 1962 Porsche 356 B Super 90 GT about to turn into the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – David Roberts – 1967 Porsche 911 S climbing the hill to the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – PJ Hyett/James Gue – 1982 Porsche Andial 935 L exiting the last turn. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Bruce Canepa – 1972 Porsche 917/10 about to descend into the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – The field descends the Corkscrew during pace lap for Sunday morning’s race. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – 911 Porsches lineup for Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Stan Fulton – 1981 Porsche 924 GTR being passed by Brad Harris – 1975 Porsche Carrera RSR as they accelerate up the start/finish straight. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Mark Webber – 1967 Porsche 906 E entering the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Arthur Conner – 1959 Porsche Devin D leads a group of cars out of Turn 3 during the Saturday morning rain. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Matthew Goetzinger – 1965 Porsche 911 on the edge while approaching the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – PJ Hyett/James Gue – 1982 Porsche Andial 935 L leads a group through the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Carrera 6 Porsches in the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Ben Wysard – 1952 Porsche Glockler-Porsche about to turn into the last corner. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – The field exits Turn 11 on the pace lap during the wet Saturday morning session. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – James Buzzetta – 1964 Porsche 904 follows a Porsche 904 into the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Cameron Healy – 1953 Porsche Cooper Porsche ‘Pooper’ 3-wheels through Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Jeff Wysard – 1969 Porsche 911 T approaching Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – William Lyon – 1974 Porsche 911 RSR heads a gaggle of Porsches in the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Jeff Zwart – 1966 Porsche 906 heads a group down the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Christopher Frank – 1959 Porsche Carrera GS/GT leads Uwe Biegner – 1953 Porsche 356 out of turn 3 during a wet Saturday morning session. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Dener Pires – 1970 Porsche 914/6GT leads a pair of 911s through Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Alan Terpins – 1979 Porsche 935 descends the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Dominic Dobson – 1966 Porsche 906 leads a group of Porsche Carrera 6s and an Elva through the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Arthur Conner – 1959 Porsche Devin D followed by JR Hildebrand – 1961 Porsche 356 B T5 Roadster about to descend the Corkscrew. Copyright
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – Nelson Calle – 1967 Porsche 911 heads a group out of Turn 11 during a wet Saturday morning. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Chet Taylor – 1974 Porsche 911 “RSR” ahead of Alan Terpins – 1979 Porsche 935 and Martin Lauber – 1975 Porsche 911 RSR-spec IMSA GTO in the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Dominic Dobson – 1966 Porsche 906 ahead of Don Yount – 1966 Porsche 906 in Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Ben Wysard – 1952 Porsche Glockler-Porsche during Saturday morning’s wet session. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – The field accelerates past the start/finish line on the pace lap during the wet Saturday morning session. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Brad Harris – 1975 Porsche Carrera RSR in Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – William Lyon – 1967 Porsche 910 about to descend into the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Bob Clucas – 1960 Porsche 356 Roadster leads Tyler Hagan – 1960 Porsche Roadster on the approach to Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 3 – Eifel Trophy – The field exits Turn 11 on the pace lap during the wet Saturday morning session. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Ranson Webster – 1976 Porsche 935 Kremer K3 leads a group through the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Ben Wysard – 1952 Porsche Glockler-Porsche takes to the rumble strips on the exit to Turn 11 as Arthur Conner – 1959 Porsche Devin D and Mark Eskuche – 1958 Porsche Speedster start to pass him. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Alan Benjamin – 1975 Porsche Carrera 3.0 RSR ahead of a group as he turns in the last corner. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Mark Webber – 1967 Porsche 906 E leads Jeff Zwart – 1966 Porsche 906 onto the start/finish straight. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – JR Hildebrand – 1961 Porsche 356 B T5 Roadster ahead of Reinhard Riedel – 1956 Porsche Speedster in Turn 11. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Simon Gregg – 1977 Porsche Brumos 935 in the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Jeff Zwart – 1966 Porsche 906 leads Mark Webber – 1967 Porsche 906 E into the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 2 – Gmund Cup – Gregory Campbell – 1955 Porsche Devin Speedster heads a gaggle of cars through the rain on the exit to Turn 3. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Simon Gregg – 1977 Porsche Brumos 935 accelerates up the start/finish straight. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 5 – Werks Trophy – Tazio Ottis – 1966 Porsche 906 Carrera 6 ahead of Jeff Zwart – 1966 Porsche 906 in the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Group 4 – Weissach Cup – Alan Benjamin – 1975 Porsche Carrera 3.0 RSR ahead of William Lyon – 1974 Porsche 911 RSR as they start to descend the Corkscrew. Copyright bill@historicmotorprints.com
Scott Drnek – 1988 Porsche 962
©Dennis Gray