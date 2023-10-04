Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7

This is Why We Porsche

In a symphony of speed, where legends convene,

Rennsport Reunion, a Porschefile’s dream.

Engines roar like thunder, history on display,

A celebration of excellence in a thrilling array.

Rennsport and Porsche’s 75th collide

This year, Porsche celebrated its 75th anniversary and what better way to throw a party than by having a family reunion? This milestone marked 75 years since the establishment of the company by Ferdinand Porsche and the production of the first Porsche car, 356 “No. 1”.

Hosted by Porsche Cars North America, Porsche Rennsport Reunion has become the largest and probably the most prestigious (singular marque) motorsport event to celebrate the rich history of Porsche racing cars. This event is a gathering of iconic Porsche racing cars (Old and new) and a tribute to the brand’s racing heritage and all things Porsche. The four-day event, which took place September 28 – October 1, 2023, saw over 90,000 enthusiasts in attendance at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca despite some rain throughout the weekend.

Alwin Springer, a leader in U.S. Porsche racing as well as very first CEO of Porsche Motorsport North America and Patrick Long, 18-year veteran driver of the Porsche works team, served as Rennsport Grand Marshalls. Racing enthusiasts were able to get a closeup look at over 300 notable Porsche race entrants in the Paddock, plus watch some of the most significant and legendary Porsche racing cars compete on track at Laguna Seca supported by exhibitions and activities. The worldwide debut of the new 911 GT3 R rennsport was a highlight and a crowd favorite along with the debut of the Mission X concept, the Vision 357 Speedster concept and the new 911 S/T.

Unique atmosphere

At Rennsport Reunion, the atmosphere is intoxicating with the uncurbed enthusiasm of fans who converge from all corners of the globe to celebrate their shared passion for Porsche. Conversations spark between strangers who quickly become friends, sharing stories and knowledge about their favorite models. In between the racing, many take part in autograph sessions with legendary Porsche drivers, connecting with the heroes who’ve dominated the racetracks, then grab lunch at the Biergarten and continue to divulge in technical insights about their beloved machines. And as the day turned into night, fans could chill on Friday night and watch the movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts or attend the 75th Anniversary Concert on Saturday night that featured the Doobie Brothers.

But that was not all, fans of all ages eagerly immersed themselves in a variety of activities throughout the four-day event that ranged from: PCA Parade Laps and guest speakers, a Porsche Experience Center Off-Road experience, fashion and fine art, a Hot Wheels Kid Zone, model specific Corral parking, tractor races, a scavenger hunt, or just exploring the rich history of the brand through the meticulously created exhibitions.

Not just fans, but community

Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7 was an exuberant extended weekend where the fans became part of a vibrant community, celebrating their collective obsession for Porsche’s iconic legacy. The air was thick with camaraderie and the shared love for these automotive marvels, making the event an unforgettable experience for all who attended. With so many memories made, stories from Rennsport 7 will be shared for years to come!

Gallery

For photo inquiries, please contact Kristina at ciliak914@gmail.com.

All photos © 2023 Kristina Cilia