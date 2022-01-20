Record Breaking Mecum Kissimmee 2022 Results

Mecum Auctions started the year with a bang! During the recently concluded Mecum Kissimmee2022 held in Kissimmee, Florida, Mecum Auction recorded a total sale of $217 million with an impressive 90% sell-through rate which they were able to get during the world’s largest collector car auction at Osceola Heritage Park.

The event took the title of the first collector car auction to surpass the $200 million mark in sales for a single event.

Highlights of the event include:

– $217 million in sales – the highest total achieved at a single collector car auction

– All 11 days had single-day auction records for the Kissimmee event

– 90% sell-through rate – which is the highest overall percentage recorded for a Kissimmee event

– Saturday, January 15 was the highest single-day auction total for Mecum as it recorded $72 million in sales with nine vehicles achieving seven-figure prices

– 2,954 vehicles sold with more than $213 million recorded for vehicle-only sales – another record for a single live collector car auction

– $2.66 million in Road Art sales, 1,262 items sold

– Highest viewership on Mecum Auctions record with the successful launch of the new Mecum and MotorTrend partnership

2020 McLaren Speedtail – 194 Miles, No. 100 of 106 Built ($3,300,000)

Leading the sales for the whole Mecum Auctions event was the 1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype (Lot S160). It is universally recognized as one of the – if not the most – historically significant Shelby Mustang in the world. Ken Miles drove the example at the time it was given its “Flying Mustang” moniker. With its return to public market, the Flying Mustang once again proved its worth as it kept its crown as the most valuable Mustang in the world.

A practically new 2020 McLaren Speedtail with only 194 miles on the speedometer just fell short from claiming the top spot. Only 106 units of the Speedtail were built and this example, coming from The Michael Fux Collection, was able to fetch $3.3 million in the recent auction.

Another example that performed better than expected was the 1951 Hirohata Mercury Custom (Lot S152) which was able to sell for $2.15 million. It is one of the most famous custom cars of the classic era and was built by Sam and George Barris. The iconic custom-built car was able to sell for $2.15 million.

The 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo (Lot S164) is one of only 350 units produced for the U.S. market in 1994. It was featured in the “Bad Boys” film and is one of the top lots, as it sold for $1.43 million.

1992 Ferrari F40 – 2936cc, 8,732 Miles ($2,750,000)

There were 45 modern supercars in The Jerry Brewis Estate Collection, and it was able to get more than $12 million in total sales. In the collection, there were three Ford GTs was able to fetch some pretty impressive sales namely the 2018 Heritage Edition (Lot S245) with only had 7 miles was sold for $1.32 million, a 2006 black-on-black model (Lot S255) which sold for $550,000, and another low mileage example with only 755 miles on the odometer is a 2005 Ford GT (Lot S254.1) which sold for $495,000.

The Brewis collection also had other interesting sales like the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster (Lot S253) with only 161 miles was sold for $737,000. There were also three cars which sold for $440,000 each, namely the 2015 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 Roadster (Lot S248), a 2017 McLaren 570S (Lot S250), and a 2009 Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Roadster (Lot S247).

There were 31 vehicles offered in The Jackie and Gary Runyon Collection. The collection had a total sale of more than $10.7 million and a low-mileage 2016 Pagani Huayra (Lot S115) was able to get the top lot in the group. It is one of only 100 units produced with only 725 miles on the speedometer, the car was sold for $2.12 million. The 1936 White Model 706 Glacier National Park Tour Bus (Lot S132) is known for driving tourists up Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park and got $1.43 million. A 1936 Dragula Munsters Coffin Dragster (Lot S130) which was built by George Barris sold for $473,000. The “Vault Find” Corvette, a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe (Lot S113) was sold for $418,000.

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing – Plaid Upholstery, Rudge Wheels ($2,640,000)

The Gary Thomas Collection offered 32 cars and almost all of them are red versions of the Ford Mustang, was able to fetch a total of $5.76 million in sales. A special-order Race Red 2019 Ford GT (Lot F181) only had 12 miles on the odometer was sold for $1.02 million. A 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot F183) bore the KK No. 1893 was sold for $407,000.

To summarize, the top 10 collector car sales at the Mecum Kissimmee 2022 are:

1. 1965 Shelby GT350R Prototype (Lot S160) at $3,750,000

2. 2020 McLaren Speedtail (Lot S146) at $3,300,000

3. 1992 Ferrari F40 (Lot S150) at $2,750,000

4. 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing (Lot S162) at $2,640,000

5. 1951 Hirohata Mercury Custom (Lot S152) at $2,145,000

6. 2016 Pagani Huayra (Lot S115) at $2,117,500

7. 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra Roadster (Lot F171.1) at $1,430,000

8. 1936 White Model 706 Glacier National Park Tour Bus (Lot S132) at $1,430,000

9. 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo (Lot S164) at $1,430,000

10. 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster (Lot F143) at $1,375,000

1951 Hirohata Mercury Custom Iconic Custom – Car Built by Sam and George Barris ($2,145,000)

Up next on the Mecum 2022 auction calendar is scheduled for January 25-29 at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The sale would have around 1,750 motorcycles on offer. The five-day auction event will be offering examples from all over the world. One of the featured collections however is the Harley-Davidson Collection which has 95 highly collectible vintage models from the renowned American motorcycle company. All of the lots in the collection will be offered without reserve.

Those who are interested to consign their vehicles or to register as a bidder for upcoming Mecum auction events can simply visit Mecum.com.