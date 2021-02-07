Silverstone Auctions will host its first sale of 2021 on March 27, being The Race Retro Live Online Auction. The lot list to be offered online will include some unrepeatable competition cars with their own significant history.

“This is our tenth Race Retro auction and we have both modern and historic competition cars confirmed for the sale. Including the 1960 FIA Lotus 19 Monte Carlo, which is a privilege and real honor to offer a car with such provenance!” Gary Dunne Sales Controller for Silverstone Auctions.

Here is a preview of some featured lots at Silverstone’s Race Retro Live Online Auction.

1960 FIA Lotus 19 Monte Carlo

Hill, Ireland, Maggs, Gendebein, and Jim Clark have all driven the 1960 FIA Lotus 19 Monte Carlo in competition, with Clark claiming victory.

The Lotus 19 can even boast that it was the last car Sir Stirling Moss drove as a professional before he retired from racing.

The Lotus 19 was an exceptional car by Colin Chapman and is dressed with an especially impressive fiberglass body. Silverstone Auctions will offer the vehicle with a new engine (240bhp).

It will also be given fresh competition preparation like recommissioning and competition preparation and development by Andrew Tart. Wonderfully presented for competition, it is an outstanding car with impeccable history.

1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk Racer

The rare 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk Racer is a highly unique, late fifties example of the charming Coupé and is finished in Cameo Beige done by Full Circle in Marden.

The glamorous Coupé was at the front row grid at Goodwood in 2019. Remarkably, the suspension of the example is adjustable so that it can easily handle speed (camber and casting).

The gorgeous classic car racer is very competitive, and Silverstone Auctions welcomes clients who might be interested to inspect the beautiful Studebaker.

Palmer Jaguar JP1 TS and bespoke Trailer

The 2004 state of the art Palmer Jaguar JP1 TS and bespoke Trailer was designed by Peter Sneller and Jonathan Palmer of Zeus Motorsport.

It is an open two-seat track-day car with a track-spec Jaguar Racing Cosworth 3.0-liter engine under the hood that can accelerate from 0-100 in 7.6 seconds and produce 198mph.

The Jaguar was cared for in-house by Harwoods Jaguar under their ownership as well as by PalmerSport.

2017 Morgan ARV6 – Championship Winning Race Car

The 2017 Morgan ARV6 – Championship Winning Race Car is another exquisite example that will be on offer. This example is one of only six ARV6 constructed and is the most powerful racing car that they have ever produced.

Out of 11 races it has entered, the example has won 10 of them, with 19-year-old Elliot Patterson behind the wheel.

The Morgan race car is perfect for both novices and experienced racers and the Morgan Challenge Series, in which a few AVR6 have competed previously, is highly respected by motorsport enthusiasts.

The example is finished in an intimidating Matte Black and has been given some great futuristic detailing, making it one of the hottest Morgan racers built.

Further details of the Lots on offer at Silverstone’s The Race Retro Live Online Auction can be found on their website.

[Source: Silverstone Auctions]