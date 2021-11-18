Race Ready Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Porsche recently unveiled the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. The newly revealed mid-engine race car was based on the 718 Cayman GT4 RS road car.

Similar to the road car, the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport has a powerful 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine. The behemoth was taken from the 911 GT3 Cup race car and can produce 500 hp in the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, which is a whole 75 hp more than its predecessor, the GT4 Clubsport model.

The new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport will have a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) as standard. This has replaced the six-speed version that was fitted in the GT4 Clubsport. All the gears have shorter ratios compared to the one on the GT4 Clubsport.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is homologated and track-ready straight from the factory. It can even be used in SRO racing series worldwide without any modifications. The units will be sold and distributed through Porsche Motorsport North America in the U.S. and has a starting price of $229,000, not including tax.

Porsche Motorsport North America President and CEO Volker Holzmeyer stated, “We thrive on competition, and will always push for improvements. This is what our customer teams expect of us and what we demand of ourselves at Porsche. Acting on their feedback, we’ve made the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport more capable than ever. It’s quicker, even more rewarding and confidence inspiring to drive – exactly what drivers competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO series need to be successful.”

In 2016, Porsche started offering the Cayman GT4 Clubsport from the 981 generation. The highly competitive car let them enter into a new customer racing format early and until 2018, there were 421 units built. They released the next generation model in 2019 based on the 718 Cayman GT4 and it was also successful. They have produced 500 units up to date. The low running costs is also one of the main reasons for the strong demand. Proven series production technology and racing-specific components were actively used to minimize the cost for customer teams.

“The GT4 Clubsport has a special place in my heart. As I’ve been deeply involved with the car from the start, ever since it first began development. Therefore, it’s also a personal ambition for me to continuously improve it, to make it better and better,” Holzmeyer added.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

Taking its engine directly from the 911 GT3 Cup racing car, the 500 hp 4.0-liter six-cylinder boxer engine is 18% more powerful compared to the 718 GT4 Clubsport’s 3.8-liter engine. It also has a maximum power of 8,300 rpm which is 800 rpm higher compared to the previous model, thanks to the optimized air intake. The previous engine was able to generate 313 lb.-ft. at 6,600 rpm while the new engine can rev up to 9,000 rpm and produces 343 lb.-ft. of torque at 6,000 rpm. So, the new engine has a wider and more usable power band that improves drivability which benefits both pro-racers and amateur drivers.

They also enhanced the suspension of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. They did a complete overhaul of the damper technology so that it will be more responsive and to also improve body control. This results in a huge improvement on track performance and handling.

They also updated the new model with two-way racing adjustable shock absorbers with highly improved valve characteristics. Adjustable double-blade anti-roll bars, front and rear were also updated. It also has adjustable ride height, camber and toe. There are also three different spring rates available for the front and rear axle. The front lid was given special NACA ducts to efficiently feed air to the large race braking system using vented and slotted 380 mm multi-piece rotors. The Porsche Stability Management-System (PSM) was specifically programmed for the track and has a switch for traction control, updated stability control programming and ABS.

They also greatly enhanced the aerodynamics of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. The front axle’s downforce is increased by the front dive planes and the enlarged front spoiler lip. The 911 GT3 R inspired fender vents as well as special air curtains calm the air flow around the front wheels. Meanwhile, the air flow to the diffusor at the rear of the car are optimized by the enclosed underbody. A 20-millimeter-long Gurney flap was also fitted on the swan neck rear wing giving it two additional stages of adjustability.

The first series production race car that used body panels made from sustainable natural fiber composites is the previous 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport. This same material is going to be used more extensively on the new GT4 RS Clubsport. The material is used on the front lid, doors and rear wing, steering wheel, aerodynamic components at the front, and the fenders. The potential of the flax-based fiber as a carbon-fiber composite alternative can be tested in racing for a possible use in road cars in the future. For more than 70 years, Porsche has been using motorsport as their test bed for technology, processes, and materials that may potentially be used in road cars.

The Weissach-bred 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is race ready straight from the production lines. It is equipped with a welded-in roll cage, longitudinally adjustable Recaro racing seats, and six-point harnesses with 2023 FIA standard. It also has a fire extinguisher system and a built-in air jack system with three jacks. The new foam on the driver’s side fully complies with the international requirements of the SRO racing series.

The new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is also suitable for endurance racing with its FT3 fuel cell that can accommodate up to 115 liters or 30.4 gallons of fuel. Porsche also has two different exhaust systems on offer enabling the GT4 RS Clubsport to compete on tracks that have a stricter noise limit. Special Fitment is also prepared for homologated additional headlights or openings in the front lid for fast refueling, enables the car to quickly be converted for use in nighttime endurance racing.

Racing fans in the U.S. can look forward to an exciting 2022 U.S. season, as the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport will be competing in the upcoming IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the SRO GT4 America and GT America series. For clients who are interested in the car, they can contact Porsche Motorsport North America at [email protected].