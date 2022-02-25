Practically New 2014 BMW i8 Plug-in Hybrid Sports Car on Collecting Cars

Collecting Cars is currently offering an extremely low-mileage, futuristic 2014 BMW i8 on their global auction platform through the Collecting Cars Canadian operations.

Under the hood is a 225 bhp turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine that drives the rear wheels, while the front axle is driven by a 127bhp electric motor. This gives the driver three different options: a front-wheel drive, a rear-wheel drive, or even a hybrid all-wheel drive.

As if the awesome futuristic design was not enough, the BMW i8 example was specified in head-turning Protonic Blue Metallic finish matched with Frozen Gray accents on the lower sill covers.

The example was also equipped with the Pure Impulse World package (option code Z8Y). The package includes a 20-inch BMW i Light Alloy Turbine Wheels that houses the high-gloss black BMW i brake calipers, LED headlights, and LED accent lights. For the interior, the package includes the Carum Spice Gray full perforated leather upholstery, Anthracite accents in the headliner, Amido Metallic trims with Pearl-Gloss Chrome details on the center console, instrument panel, and door panels. Deep Black ceramic trim on the gear shifter, black leather engine cover, and BMW ‘i8’ embossed on the headrests and laser-etched on the sill signatures in Amido Metallic are also part of the Pure Impulse package.

Factory equipment on the i8 include the trademark i Blue accents with blue Accent Ring around the leather steering wheel, i Blue seatbelts, and i Blue stitching on the seats and black floor mats bindings. There’s also the front seat heating, electric front seat adjustment, Head-Up Display, BMW Professional media and navigation, internet connectivity, Harman Kardon sound system, and front and rear parking sensors (PDC).

Specification highlights:

S7XV Pure Impulse (Full Perforated Leather)

S430 Interior/Outside Mirror With Auto Dip

S458 Electr. Front Seat Adjustment

S493 Storage Compartment Package

S494 Seat Heating Driver/Passenger

S4AA Headlining Anthracite

S4FG Seat Belt BMW I Blue

S609 Navigation System Professional

S610 Head-Up Display

S674 Hi-Fi System Harman Kardon

S6AR Internet

S6NS Comfort Telephony W/ Enhanced Smartphone

S508 Park Distance Control (PDC)

S563 Light Package

S5A4 LED Headlight With Extended Scopes

S5AS Driving Assistant

S2HP BMW LA Wheel, Turbine Styling 625

The best part is that the example has a mileage of only 210km. As it is practically unused, it is not surprising that the example is in pristine condition. No damage on the bodywork, wheels, and even on its Protonic Blue Metallic and Frozen Gray paintwork can be seen or was reported. Even the interior looks and smells brand new according to the seller.

The example has been in storage for the past six years and so, it has not been serviced. The seller, however, has promised to do an engine oil and oil filter change prior to delivery to the new owner.

It should also be noted that the car is not plated currently, but it does hold a valid registration in the province of Quebec. The example is also a Canadian specification car.

As of writing, the 2014 BMW i8 Plug-In Hybrid Sports Car has a current bid of C$62,500 with the auction ending on Sunday, February 27.