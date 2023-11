The Porsche 911 GT2 Evo stood as the highest specification ever manufactured for any air-cooled Porsche. Crafted for FIA GT1 competition, it featured a twin-turbocharged 3.6L flat-6 engine, delivering a formidable 600 HP and 491 lb-ft of torque. See it in action as it works its magic during the Endurance Racing Legends at Spa Classic 2023.