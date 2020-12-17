Once In A Millenium Auction of Exclusive Ferrari 1000th GP Memorabilia

On December 14, 2020, RM Sotheby’s, in partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, hosted Online Only: Once in a Millennium auction. The event was able to raise €1,680,840 from only 16 lots.

The auction was held as part of the celebration for the milestone 1000th Grand Prix event for Scuderia Ferrari, which occurred on September 11-13 2020 at Mugello, Italy.

Ferrari SF1000 Show Car, 2020 Courtesy of Ferrari

Courtesy of Ferrari

The Online Only sale had 16 exclusive motorsport lots, all offered without reserve, and all were related to the historic 2020 race. All the lots provided a rare opportunity for Ferrari and F1 enthusiasts, and it was the gorgeous full-scale Ferrari SF1000 show car that generated a lot of pre-sale activity and talk.

The rare and coveted lot had a pre-sale high estimated value of €200,000, however sold for a staggering €1,272,000.

Mick Schumacher Signed Racing Suit, 2020. Courtesy of Ferrari

Mick Schumacher Signed Racing Gloves, 2020. Courtesy of Ferrari

Many of the lots offered also doubled their pre-sale estimated values, including a Mick Schumacher signed racing suit that sold for €45,600; Sebastian Vettel signed racing suit and gloves which sold for €36,000 and €12,600, respectively; and the Charles Leclerc signed racing gloves that sold for €12,000.

The Charles Leclerc autographed racing suit had a pre-sale high estimate of €15,000, but it sold for an amazing €63,600.

Charles Leclerc Replica Racing Helmet, 2020. Courtesy of Ferrari

Lots that were also offered included:

a Charles Leclerc Replica Racing Helmet which was sold for €31,200

two signed Ferrari SF1000 Rear Wing Endplates which sold for €27,000 and €26,400 respectively

two Behind the Scenes Grand Prix Race Experiences which sold for €42,000 each

a Sebastian Vettel Replica Racing Helmet which sold for €31,200

a Mick Schumacher Signed Racing Gloves which sold for €5,640, and

three 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Experiences at Ferrari Gestione Sportiva, Maranello which were sold for €12,000, €10,800, and €10,800 respectively.

Ferrari SF1000 Signed Rear Wing Endplate, 2020. Diana Varga ©2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

[Source: RM Sotheby’s]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

More

Reddit

LinkedIn



Pocket

Tumblr



Print



Like this: Like Loading...