Once In A Millenium Auction of Exclusive Ferrari 1000th GP Memorabilia

On December 14, 2020, RM Sotheby’s, in partnership with Scuderia Ferrari, hosted Online Only: Once in a Millennium auction. The event was able to raise €1,680,840 from only 16 lots.
The auction was held as part of the celebration for the milestone 1000th Grand Prix event for Scuderia Ferrari, which occurred on September 11-13 2020 at Mugello, Italy.
The Online Only sale had 16 exclusive motorsport lots, all offered without reserve, and all were related to the historic 2020 race. All the lots provided a rare opportunity for Ferrari and F1 enthusiasts, and it was the gorgeous full-scale Ferrari SF1000 show car that generated a lot of pre-sale activity and talk.
The rare and coveted lot had a pre-sale high estimated value of €200,000, however sold for a staggering €1,272,000.
Many of the lots offered also doubled their pre-sale estimated values, including a Mick Schumacher signed racing suit that sold for €45,600; Sebastian Vettel signed racing suit and gloves which sold for €36,000 and €12,600, respectively; and the Charles Leclerc signed racing gloves that sold for €12,000.
The Charles Leclerc autographed racing suit had a pre-sale high estimate of €15,000, but it sold for an amazing €63,600.
Lots that were also offered included:
- a Charles Leclerc Replica Racing Helmet which was sold for €31,200
- two signed Ferrari SF1000 Rear Wing Endplates which sold for €27,000 and €26,400 respectively
- two Behind the Scenes Grand Prix Race Experiences which sold for €42,000 each
- a Sebastian Vettel Replica Racing Helmet which sold for €31,200
- a Mick Schumacher Signed Racing Gloves which sold for €5,640, and
- three 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Experiences at Ferrari Gestione Sportiva, Maranello which were sold for €12,000, €10,800, and €10,800 respectively.
[Source: RM Sotheby’s]