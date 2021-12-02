Nissan Introduced The High-Performance Ariya Single Seater Concept

Nissan recently revealed the new Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept. The all-electric Nissan Ariya is a high-performance exploration, development, and demonstration project on how the powertrain could be utilized in a single seater racing car chassis.

Nissan Senior Vice President for Global Design Alfonso Albaisa and Nissan Global Marketing Divisional General Manager for Brand and Engagement Juan Manuel Hoyos presented the concept.

Hoyos stated, “We are delighted to present the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept from our Nissan Futures event. At Nissan, we dare to do what others don’t. With this concept we want to showcase the high-performance potential of the Ariya’s powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package that not only hints at the design and styling of the road car that inspired it, but that also demonstrates a new and efficient EV performance language. Acting as a testbed for future technological evolution, this project can help bring excitement from the road to the racetrack, and also demonstrate Nissan’s expertise in transferring knowledge and technology from the race track to the road.”

The Ariya Single Seater Concept will help Nissan explore the future of electrified performance for the company.

“As we began to shape our Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term vision, we continued to build on our Timeless Japanese Futurism design language. We are now drawing inspiration from the Japanese words shun, meaning to run fast and effortlessly, and sho, meaning to soar with power and grace. The Ariya Single Seater Concept is the perfect expression of this new language. Leveraging the Ariya’s EV powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package allowed our international team to capture this new sense of speed, technology and artistry,” Albaisa shared.

The design of the all-new, all-electric Nissan Ariya SUV obviously influenced the Ariya Single Seater Concept. The electrified and illuminated “V” at the forefront of the vehicle shows the familiar current road car design concept of Nissan. The fluid and efficient surfaces of the Ariya SUV can be seen on the side view of the concept car except that it has been greatly exaggerated in carbon fiber. The Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept has a form that was seemingly shaped by the air itself, similar to the Ariya.

The new Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept was also influenced by the fact that Nissan participated in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Nissan is part of the all-electric world championship to be part of the cutting edge of EV design and research while also bringing the fun and excitement of zero-emission electric vehicles to a worldwide audience.

Nissan Global Motorsports Director Tommaso Volpe said, “Nissan competes in Formula E not only to race on track, but also to support the development of compelling electric vehicles for customers. Our EV programs inform our Formula E program and vice versa, allowing for road-to-track technology transfer as well as track-to-road. The Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept explores the combination of the all-electric powertrain, dual motors and revolutionary all-wheel drive system of the Ariya with a pure single seat racing chassis – a powerful demonstration of just how thrilling electric vehicles could be.”