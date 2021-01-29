Jaguar Classics Limited Run of The New C-Type Continuation Car

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of the legendary C-Type sports racer, Jaguar Classic will create a strictly limited production run of new C-Type Continuation cars. All the examples will be hand-built at the world-class facility of Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works based in Coventry, UK.

Making full use of the engineering CAD data, Jaguar Classic has created an online configurator that allows enthusiasts to virtually create their own C-type Continuation vision.

Users are able to compare and contrast color and trim options from the 12 different exterior colors and the eight interior colors available. Optional extras that can be included are a steering wheel badge, hood badging, and racing roundels.

For a first with Jaguar, the C-Type Continuation program will let historic motorsports enthusiasts acquire the factory-built examples of the 1953 disc-brake-equipped ‘works’ C-Type direct from Jaguar.

“Driven by some of the most-admired racing drivers in history, the C-Type laid the foundations for Jaguar’s success in endurance racing and is synonymous with design and engineering innovation. Seventy years on, Jaguar Classic is proud to be able to utilize the latest innovations in manufacturing technology – alongside traditional skills and unrivaled expertise – to reintroduce this legendary car for a new generation of enthusiasts to enjoy.” Jaguar Classic Director Dan Pink stated,

A total of eight C-type Continuation cars will be built prior to the racing-inspired celebration event that will be held for their owners in 2022.

All the examples will have a similar specification to the 1953 Le Mans-winning works team car which includes the 220hp 3.4-liter straight-six engine matched with triple Weber 40DCO3 carburetors and disc brakes.

The C-type Continuation customers can also have an FIA-approved Harness Retention System as an additional option. These C-Types are designed not just for show but will be eligible for historic racing, track, and closed-road use.

Expanding on the experience and knowledge obtained from the previous Jaguar Classic Continuation programs (D-type, XKSS, and Lightweight E-type), Jaguar Classic engineers have researched Jaguar’s archives and then cross-referenced scan data obtained from an original C-Type. With the help of the latest computer-aided design (CAD) technology, they were able to produce the most authentic new C-Type obtainable.

Jaguar Classic was able to ensure the authentic 1953 specifications are as accurate as possible by having exclusive access to the original engineering drawings and company records created by the original C-type development team. This team included Malcolm Sayer, competition manager Lofty England, and engineers William Heynes, Bob Knight, and Norman Dewis.

1953 Le Mans 24 Hours- Jaguar’s works C-Type racing team prior to the start

Originally produced from 1951 to 1953, the C-Type became known for its extraordinary fluid design that was conceptualized by Jaguar Cars designer, artist, and aerodynamicist Malcolm Sayer.

When it made its debut in 1951, the C-Type immediately won the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the first of the seven victories that it claimed for Jaguar at the endurance race.

#19 Jaguar C-Type of Peter Whitehead and Ian Stewart claims 4th overall

In 1952, the C-type spearheaded the use of the innovative disc brake technology in motorsports and claimed the first victory for a disc-braked car at the Reims Grand Prix in France with Sir Stirling Moss behind the wheel.

In 1953, the C-Type repeated their win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, again another first time for disc brakes.

#18 Jaguar C-Type of Tony Rolt and Duncan Hamilton is victorious in the 1953 Le Mans 24 Hours

Throughout the 1950s, only 53 examples of the Jaguar C-type sports cars were produced with only 43 of those being sold to private owners. However, the production C-Type was only equipped with drum brakes, twin SU carburetors, and an output of 200hp, similar to the 1951 works cars.

More details of the C-Type Continuation example can be found at Jaguar Classic.

[Source: Jaguar Classic]