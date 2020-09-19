New AC Cobras to be Released by AC Cars

AC Cars have confirmed the news that the first models of the eagerly awaited reborn series of AC Cobra iconic sports cars have arrived in the UK.

The cars will be delivered to Britain so that their technical partner, Falcon Electric, can install the power units. AC’s Derby-based partner was contracted to design and fit the electric drivetrain, as well as the running gear for the electric model. They will also be installing the petrol engine that they sourced from Ford, into the Charter Edition model.

The AC Cobra Series 1 is a true, yet improved, recreation of the AC Cobra, being provided with a modern, emissions-free electric powertrain. The other version set for release is the AC Cobra 140 Charter Edition. It is fitted with the high-powered, 2.3-liter engine that is used by Ford in its latest Mustang model.

The upcoming AC Cobra Series 1 and the AC Cobra 140 Charter Edition will both be limited edition releases with only 58 cars to be sold in the UK. The releases are significant because the AC Cobra model is celebrating 58 years since it was created.

In a statement released by AC Cars CEO, Alan Lubinsky, he stated, “Bringing cars to market at the right time and to the required quality is difficult enough. Doing so in the teeth of the Covid crisis, not to mention Brexit, is doubly difficult but today we’ve proved we are up to the challenge. I am confident these two innovative recreations of classic Cobras – brought right up to date – will bring us real sales success and re-establish the AC brand in the traditional ‘home market’ for outstanding sports cars.”

News and details about the sales plans for both the AC Cobra Series 1 and the AC Cobra 140 Charter Edition, will be announced soon.

[Source: AC Cars]

