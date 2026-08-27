Motorlux 2026: Car Week’s Swanky Evening

Motorlux has become the unofficial opening celebration of Monterey Car Week, combining exceptional automobiles, aircraft, food and wine in the distinctive setting of the Monterey Jet Center. Its roots date to 1991, when Gordon and Molly McCall created McCall’s Motorworks Revival as a gathering of friends and enthusiasts. Over the following decades, the event evolved into one of Car Week’s signature social occasions, bringing collectors, designers, drivers and industry figures together before the week’s major concours and races. Hagerty assumed stewardship in 2022, with the first official Motorlux held in 2023.

The 2026 Motorlux, held August 12, expanded the concept with more than 120 automobiles, 15 aircraft and over 4,000 guests. New for 2026 was a stronger pairing of automotive displays with regionally inspired culinary experiences. Six featured classes included Bugatti-focused Le Pur Sang des Automobiles, the Jaguar E-Type-inspired Coventry Collection, Italian V-12s in Dodici, Japanese cars in Chasing Cherry Blossoms, one-off and coachbuilt creations in Privé One, and Rally Madness, celebrating Group B machinery.

The evening also introduced Motorlux’s first VIP Cabanas, while Michelin-recognized cuisine, rare wines, cocktails and dramatic presentations—including A5 Wagyu, caviar and a live bluefin tuna preparation—made the culinary program nearly as memorable as the cars.

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Above contents © 2026 Hagerty, reviewed and edited by Rex McAfee , @rexmcafee 🏁

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