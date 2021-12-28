Mercedes-Benz Announces VISION EQXX Digital Premier Date

Mark your calendars, Mercedes-Benz has announced that they will be unveiling the all-electric VISION EQXX on January 3, 2022, Monday, in a digital world premiere through the Mercedes me media online platform.

The software-defined research prototype is the most capable and effective vehicle that Mercedes-Benz has ever made. The VISION EQXX is the embodiment of Mercedes-Benz’s “Lead in Electric” and “Lead in Car Software” goal, and it also features the brand’s innovative strength.

The VISION EQXX was conceptualized and created by cross-functional development teams in record time. Viewers will see board members Ola Källenius and Markus Schäfer, and Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener, as well as experts from the development teams talk about the pioneering spirit and the exceptional teamwork that made it possible.

The world premiere will be shown live at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/vision_eqxx and it can be watched afterwards on-demand.

The Mercedes-Benz stand at CES 2022 in Las Vegas will also be featuring the VISION EQXX from January 5 to 8, 2022. The car is part of the company’s far-reaching technology program aimed at breaking technological barriers and to carry energy efficiency to completely new heights.

It shows what is possible and what can be done by completely rethinking the fundamentals and start from the beginning, including the innovations that has been done across all elements of its most advanced electric drivetrain and the use of lightweight engineering and sustainable materials.

The variety of intelligent efficiency measures which includes advanced software, VISION EQXX enables Mercedes-Benz to enter uncharted roads to be able to explore new frontiers of efficiency.