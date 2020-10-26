Mecum 2020 Dallas Top 10 Auction Results

On October 15th-17th, Mecum’s live auction was held in Dallas with 612 cars sold over a three day period. The Dallas auction achieved an impressive 82% sell-through rate and a grand total of $23.8 million in sales.

Lot S99 2006 Ford GT $302,500

The main highlight of the event was Lot S99, a 2006 Ford GT that was sold for $302,500

2006 Ford GT Auctioned. Source: Mecum, YouTube

The Ford GT—initially only manufactured in 2005 and 2006—dazzled the automotive industry just like the first GT40 it resembled.

This 2006 Ford GT includes all four possible options: BBS forged aluminum wheels, red-painted brake calipers, an upgraded McIntosh stereo system, and Le Mans racing stripes.

The car is painted in red with the white Le Mans stripes, one of only 348 that were produced in these colors.

Under the hood is a supercharged 5.4L V-8 engine producing 550 HP. It is matched with a Ricardo 6-speed manual transmission. The car has a top speed exceeding 200mph and accelerated from 0-60 MPH in about 3.5 seconds.

Lot S109 Resto-Modded 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible $242,000

The second top seller was Lot S109, a Resto-Modded 1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible selling for $242,000.

This car was built by Jeff Hayes and American Speed Shop. Under the hood is a new aluminum LS3 hot cam engine with custom polished aluminum intake along with polished stainless headers.

Lot S90 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback $225,000

The third highest sale was a gorgeous Grabber Blue, 4-speed 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback that was sold for $225,500.

The Boss 429 versions were only built in 1969-70. This is KK No. 2399, a 1970 model that has had an extensive restoration. Under the hood lies a NASCAR-bred 429/375 HP 820-T V-8 engine complete with displacement valve cover callouts, lip-seal air cleaner and OEM-level detailing.

The Mustang is additionally improved with the factory competition suspension and power brakes with front discs.

Top 10 cars for the 2020 Dallas Mecum live auction were as follows:

2006 Ford GT (Lot S99) at $302,500

1962 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (Lot S109) at $242,000

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Fastback (Lot S90) at $225,500

1967 Shelby GT500 Fastback (Lot S91) at $214,500

2010 Ferrari 599 GTB (Lot S110.1) at $184,250

1969 Shelby GT350 Convertible (Lot S95) at $181,500

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot F154) at $165,000

1949 Chevrolet 3100 Resto Mod (Lot S116) at $165,000

1970 Plymouth Superbird (Lot S101) at $151,800

1991 Ferrari Testarossa (Lot S151) at $148,500

Mecum’s next live auction event will be on October 29th-31st , the Indy Fall Special, and is planning to feature 1,000 vehicles.

[Source: Mecum]

