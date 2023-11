The McLaren P1 is a remarkable hypercar that has been recognized as a landmark both for McLaren and the development of high-performance hybrid vehicles. Now, there’s an open-top version of it to be manufactured by Lanzante, a UK-based company renowned for converting McLaren F1 GTRs and P1 GTRs into road-legal vehicles in Europe. Watch the video below to see all the details and experience what it’s like to drive this open-top McLaren P1.