A Detailed Look at the New McLaren 765LT Spider

Over the last decade, McLaren Automotive has built their reputation with their exclusive, luxury, high-performance supercars, and recently, they revealed another landmark model: the McLaren 765LT Spider.

The 765LT Spider perfectly complements the already sold out 765LT ‘Longtail’ coupe that was unveiled last year. The new Spider will be the most powerful convertible supercar of McLaren and it offers the highest levels of driver engagement to the McLaren LT experience. Aside from the core attributes of the McLaren Longtail, the Spider was also engineered to minimize the weight, give it track-focused dynamics, and enhanced aerodynamics. The 765LT Spider is equipped with all the abilities and features of the coupe, and it also meets the exclusivity requirement of the LT as there will only be 765 cars available for customer order worldwide.

Given the dynamic and aerodynamic DNA of the coupe, the Spider has no structural compromise and has a minimal weight increase of only 49kg, mainly due to the retractable hard top and the operating mechanism it comes with. The 765LT Spider has a DIN weight of only 1,388kg which is still 80kg lighter compared to the 720S Spider, and it is around 100kg lighter than its closest comparable competitor.

The Retractable Hard Top (RHT) is made from one-piece carbon fiber and is electronically operated allowing open-top motoring in just 11 seconds, and also operating at speeds of up to 50kph. It brings the impressive sound of the quad-exit titanium exhaust system into the cabin raising driver engagement to a totally new level.

McLaren Automotive Chief Executive Office Mike Flewitt shared, “As we continue to build the LT sub-brand with the introduction of the new 765LT Spider, it’s clear that our customers are increasingly attracted to the Longtail supercar proposition of exhilarating, extreme performance and limited availability. With all 765 examples of the 765LT coupe sold, it’s no surprise that as we publicly announce our new LT Spider, production capacity for 2021 is already filled.”

The 765LT coupe has already proven the dynamic prowess and performance that the new Spider can offer, and it is even improved by three important factors: the MonoCage II-S’s structural stability, the innovative design of the one-piece Retractable Hard Top roof, and the unmatched will of the McLaren engineers in their quest for super-lightweight engineering.

The MonoCage II-S is the Spider version of the carbon fiber MonoCage II and it was developed with the coupe monocoque so it has a lot of similarities especially its structural elements which also includes the windscreen surround. The structure is so strong and stiff that the coupe did not need additional bracing, which also helps with their goal of weight optimization. To give rollover protection, the carbon fiber structural supports are fully bonded into the chassis at the rear of the car.

Also playing a really important part of the structure is the convertible roof design as it is made out of carbon fiber frame in the Retractable Hard Top panel and when it is closed, it creates a full carbon fiber shell. Occupants are also given additional comfort benefits. Additional space for the headroom is provided mainly due to the single-piece panel that has no central seal. The additional length of the roof panel also allowed tops of the A-pillars to be moved forward, making the interior look roomier, and most importantly, it also helps in improving the ingress and egress to the vehicle.

Like all the LT that has come before, the new Spider was designed to be very competitive on track. The convertible roof, however, offers extra thrill and drama that makes it even more exciting and compelling when driven on the road. The Spider is also equipped with the same innovative aerodynamic package as the coupe, so it is able to match the excellent aero performance of the coupe in all aspects. It should also be noted that the Spider was also given a revised active rear wing calibration, so it reflects whether the roof is up or down, and the dampers were also recalibrated to account for the minor increase in weight. The class-leading downforce of the Spider is still 25% greater compared to the 720S Spider.

The performance of the Spider is simply astounding. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine can produce 800Nm of torque and 765PS, making the 765LT Spider a power-to-weight ratio of 598PS-per-tonne at lightest dry weight making it the best-in-class. For even better engagement and performance, they also revised the transmission gear ratios making in-gear acceleration 15% faster than the 720S Spider, so the new Longtail is able to clock the fastest lap times ever recorded by a convertible LT model.

The benchmark figure for 0-100kph is 2.8 seconds (0-60mph is 2.7 seconds), and 0-200kph (124mph) is around 7.2 seconds. It only takes the new LT Spider 10.0 seconds to cover 1.4 of a mile or 400m from standstill, with the Spider’s maximum speed at 330kph (205mph).

McLaren Automotive Director of Product Strategy Jamie Corstorphine stated, “A McLaren ‘Longtail’ is engineered to deliver not only incredible performance but also the highest levels of driver engagement. The 765LT coupe set new benchmarks in maximising a driver’s connection with the car and the Spider builds on this, adding the additional engagement factor of open-air driving to give direct access to the scintillating sound of the titanium exhaust – a pleasure that thanks to the electrically operated rear window can also be enjoyed with the retractable roof in place.”

The new 765LT Spider is the most powerful McLaren convertible ever to be released. It is also the latest and most captivating addition to their Longtail lineage. The model can now be offered from McLaren retailers with pricing starting from £310,500 UK Price. The price varies depending on the market. The availability of the newest model is limited to only 765 cars for customer order worldwide. The production for 2021 has already been sold completely.

The McLaren LT Experience

Almost 25 years ago, McLaren released an extremely lightweight version of the Le Mans-winning McLaren F1 GTR race car that had a stretched body. The car proceeded to demolish everything in its part during the 1997 FIA GT Championship, giving birth to a legend, the Longtail. In 2015, McLaren revisited the principles behind the legendary car with its enhanced aerodynamics, extremely low weight, excellent performance, and pure driver engagement, and they eventually introduced the 675LT.

Like its predecessors, the new 765LT Spider has kept true to its Longtail roots, with the driver as the main focal point of the dynamic, sensory, and aural experience, and with the triple-patented Retractable Hard Top roof even elevating the driving engagement to new heights.

McLaren Automotive Global Product Manager Ian Howshall said, “Lowering the convertible roof of the 765LT Spider opens up another level of driver engagement. The coupe is impressive in its own right, but when you lower the roof of the Spider, there is a step-change in character – almost a theatrical element, like experiencing a live orchestra from right in front of the stage.”

The Retractable Hard Top is made with only a single carbon fiber frame that also has a high-density, noise-reducing foam core placed between the internal headlining and the panel. It helps eliminate mass from the car’s upper section and it also minimizes the unwanted noise inside the cabin. It also gives occupants more headroom as it got rid of the central seal that used to run side-to-side across the roof panel.

The 765LT Spider’s roof mechanism is one of the quickest and quietest as it is twice as quiet as the first convertible LT supercar, emitting no more than 50dBA during operation, with the sound only slightly rising during the latching process as it rises to 60dBA. The mechanism is completely electronically controlled so it only takes 11 seconds to open and close the roof, and it can be done at speeds of up to 50kph. Eight electrical motors power the system with two used to fold the roof panel, another two to raise and lower the tonneau cover, and another two is used to control the dynamic flaps which releases the tonneau buttresses when the roof is open.

The RHT latching mechanism and the rear window have their own motor. The rear window also has the capability to be lowered even with the roof is up to increase the quadrophonic exhaust note. All the motors are calibrated to work in parallel, so that the roof can begin to move even before the tonneau has completely opened, saving a bit of time. The roof of the Spider, which took 17 seconds to open at speeds of around 30kph, is controlled by a hydraulic pump which simply means that the whole process happens sequentially.

Compared to its 675LT predecessor, the roof of the Spider is also significantly longer. Making the tops of the A-pillars to be moved 80mm forward, thus increasing the door opening size, giving passengers easier access. The incredibly strong, stable, and stiff MonoCage II-S chassis making it all possible. The structure of the Spider provides a full safety cage even without any reinforcement of the windscreen surround because both the upper section and the lower structure are made from carbon fiber. All of this, plus the fact that they do not need to add an extra bracing of the tub, allowed the Spider to keep its weight difference with the coupe to a mere 49kg.

The difference between the MonoCage II and the MonoCage II-S is only at the rear. The carbon fiber upper structure was engineered around the engine bay and to provide rollover protection, they fixed two carbon fiber structural supports and bonded them into the chassis. The upper structure is located near the intake plenum and air charge coolers, assisting in maximizing luggage space as well as lowering the height of the tonneau cover, which both plays an important role in improving aerodynamic performance and over-the-shoulder visibility.

McLaren’s Weight Saving Style

Every McLaren is designed with super-lightweight engineering as the main philosophy, and it has come to a point that further weight reduction is becoming quite a challenge. The 765LT Spider’s predecessor, the 720S Spider, only weights 1,468kg and it had a better power-to-weight ratio compared to its competitors. Since the Longtail values the constant pursuit of weight reduction, the original F1 GTR was incredibly light in its time, yet the F1 GTR Longtail was more than 100kg lighter. Upholding its values, the new Spider weights 1,388kg (DIN) which is 80kg lighter compared to the 720S Spider’s DIN weight.

Weight is important be it a coupe or Spider as it lessens inertia, which also helps in sharpening the response to all driver input to accelerator, steering, and brakes. McLaren’s carbon fiber expertise is greatly utilized in the MonoCage chassis, and also in a lot of the bespoke bony panels and components of the car. They also introduced a lot of super-lightweight materials like titanium. They also reworked and optimized the powertrain and chassis parts, removing comfort and convenience features, and fitting in ultra-lightweight seats.

McLaren Automotive Chief Engineer James Warner explained, “We’ve kept the weight delta between 765LT coupe and Spider to an absolute minimum. The exacting development of the RHT and the fact the chassis doesn’t need any stiffening ensure that the Spider is in every respect a true driver’s car – extremely track-focused and dynamically the equal of the coupe.”

Bespoke to the 765LT are the carbon fiber front splitter, lower door blades and side skirts, new front bumper, active rear wing, and wraparound rear bumper. Made with lightweight aluminum as standard are the bonnet, outer door panels, rear fenders, front fenders, but they are also available in body-color carbon fiber as MSO Defined options. Weight reduction on the front fenders total up to 1.2kg, while the door panels and rear fenders reduces the weight by a total of 4.9kg.

The McLaren’s Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) near Sheffield, UK made the one-piece carbon fiber front floor and it very unique, exceedingly light and stiff. The revised underbody’s aerodynamic performance is also optimized, lowering inertia even further, and allowing the front end of the Spider to be similar to the coupe.

Every component of the car has been checked for any weight-saving opportunities. Compared to the 720S, the windscreen and side windows are also thinner and lighter. They used a next generation lithium-ion battery to save 3.0kg, while the full titanium exhaust system is 40% lighter compared to a stainless-steel system and weighs only 10.9kg. The pinion and the crown wheel in the transmission final drive used a Formula 1-spec 20NiCh nickel chrome, and the suspension used lightweight springs that used ‘helper’ springs which uses two smaller springs instead of a larger dual-rate springs saving more weight for the car.

The LT’s bespoke Ultra-Lightweight forged alloy wheels helped shed an additional 22kgs, and each of them are equipped with Pirelli P ZeroTM Trofeo R tires that were developed specifically for the 765LT. The titanium wheel bolts are also given as standard.

A significant amount of the 80kg that was shed from the 720S came from the cockpit. The Spider is fitted with a carbon fiber-shelled race seats as standard and it easily 18kg lighter compared to the sports seats of the 720S. The McLaren P1TM was the one that first used the seats and it had a lightweight Alcantara® covering, which is also seen on the steering wheel, doors, and dashboard.

The central tunnel of the cockpit is made of carbon fiber and is only 0.8mm thick, while nets replaced the door pockets. Even micro-details were given the carbon fiber finish like the steering wheel clasp, window switch surrounds, and Active Dynamics Panel surround. They also removed the floor carpet which allowed them to shed an additional 2.4kg, audio system which shed 1.5kg, and the air-conditioning system which shed an additional 10kg. It should be noted that the air-conditioning system and the audio system can be added to the car without extra cost.

The standard weight-saving measures used help them shed 80kg from the weight of the 720S. For owners who want to really push the boundaries for a lightest dry weight of only 1,278kg, they can fit optional components like the Super-Lightweight carbon fiber race seats. The seats were first developed for the McLaren Senna and are one-third lighter compared to the standard seat. It boasts of an innovative double-skin technology which simply means that the seat shell weighs only 3.35kgs.

Power, Performance, and Drive Engagement

The core strength of all McLarens is the intuitive connection it builds between the driver and the car. This connection is also raised to a whole new level when it comes to the LT model. Every part of the driving experience in the 765LT is simply enhanced, be it on the coupe or the Spider since the two models were developed together with the clear goal of providing an equally visceral level of engagement.

“We developed the 765LT Spider to be a car without compromise, every bit as exciting and rewarding to drive as the coupe, with all of the connection, closeness and engagement – but with the added benefit of so much more of that amazing LT sound, even closer to the driver.” shared McLaren Automotive Chief Engineer James Warner.

The 765LT Spider and the coupe are both equipped with the same twin-turbocharged M840T engine, a 4.0-liter V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft, ultra-low-inertia twin-scroll turbochargers, dry sump lubrication, and electronically controlled wastegates. The engine was also equipped with forged aluminum pistons which are LT-specific, as well as the ultra-efficient, carbon-coated valve train followers and three-layer head gasket from the McLaren Senna.

An engine management system with bespoke calibration controls the power and torque delivery (765PS – 755bhp – at 7,500rpm and 800Nm – 590 ft – at 5,500rpm). The benchmark acceleration figures are also quite impressive at 0-100kph (0-60mph) in just 2.8 seconds, 0-200kph (0-124mph) in just 7.2 seconds. The impressive performance is very similar to the coupe, and it is much easier to achieve due to the gear ratios that were optimized so it can deliver acceleration times which are 15% quicker compared to the 720S, with practically instant throttle response throughout.

A quicker steering rack ratio as well as stiffer torsion bar were added to the electro-hydraulic steering system of the McLaren thus enhancing the steering feedback. They also gave a software update to the linked-hydraulic Proactive Control II suspension which was first launched on the 720S. It has revised algorithms which were first created for the McLaren Senna and the Speedtail programs. They also had some hardware upgrades which includes the new lightweight dual springs. Compared to the 720S, the front, ride height is 5mm lower and 6mm wider. All the changes and upgrades made for impressive stability, control, precision, and roll stiffness to be able to provide a more track-focused driving experience.

The aerodynamic package that was offered for the 765LT coupe is practically the same as the one for the Spider, which provides the same 25% downforce increase. The main difference is that the calibration of the elongated Longtail active rear wing. The angle of deployment in the Spider is mainly due to the different settings for driving with the roof lowered, and also because the rear profile of the Spider is different to that of the coupe.

The Aero button in the cabin activates the ‘Driver Downforce’ which sets the wing angle depending on the speed of the car. When the roof is down, the angle is increased to recover the rear downforce that is lost because of the additional disturbance of airflow. All the changes are happening in the background, however, and for the driver of the Spider, the variations are seamlessly done.

McLaren’s trademark Active Dynamics Panel has three mode settings: Comfort, Sport, and Track, enabling the driver to adjust the transmission and suspension characteristics of the car to fully utilize the potential of the 765LT Spider. A new function, ‘limit downshift’ allows improved driver control through the transmission, as the 7-speed Sequential Shift Gearbox of the previous models would simply refuse the gearshift if the shift would result in over-revving the engine. The new LT however, lets the transmission software acknowledge the shift request, and when the engine speed and road speed permit, it simply changes gears. The process also creates an audible music as the engine ‘bounces off’ the rev limiter.

Also integral to the improved feedback and driver engagement are the bespoke wheels, tires, and brakes of the 765LT. The braking performance of the Spider is simply impressive coming from the state-of-the-art carbon ceramic discs and calipers that were used on the McLaren Senna to be able to give the exact pedal feel and phenomenal stopping power. The 765LT Spider was also given the Formula 1-inspired integrated caliper cooling that was first used on the coupe. It decreases the temperatures of the brake pad up to an impressive 50 degrees when track driving, to ensure that it provides consistent feel and performance.

For the track focused drivers, they can also opt for a brake upgrade that uses the carbon ceramic discs used in the McLaren Senna as it is easily 60% stronger. It can also give up to four times the thermal conductivity and heat management compared to the typical carbon ceramic components.

The 765LT Spider uses 10-spoke Ultra-Lightweight forged alloy wheels, matched with a unique tire that McLaren and their technical tire partner, Pirelli, engineered specifically for the car. The Pirelli Trofeo R tire is designed to optimize the revised chassis dynamics and improved cornering speeds of the 765LT Spider, giving maximum feedback from the road or track to the driver.

The LT Soundtrack

Instead of simply filling the cabin with sound, the distinct LT soundtrack has a more important role with regards to driving engagement. They increased the engine mount stiffness to improve dynamic performance. It also helps in transferring and radiating the low-frequency sounds of the engine into the cabin, with each change in the rpm amplified so that the driver could physically experience the engine.

The titanium exhaust system does not only dominate the rear of the car, but it also completely takes over the soundstage. The four round exit pipes were centrally mounted and meticulously designed, angled, sized, and positioned, with the pipe diameter increasing exhaust volume, while the position of the pipes to each other delivers the precise harmonic content of the car. A high frequency note is emitted and rises with the rev range, and it was crucial to the spirit of the LT driving experience that they ensured to have it immediately established on the early mule test, even before they finalized the design and thermal management of the vehicle as it was one of the main LT ‘signatures’.

It is interesting to note that the character of the soundtrack varies depending on where the LT is sold. EU markets have two titanium valves fitted to the pipes, so the exhaust note is quieter at lower engine speeds, and at higher revs, it becomes more engaging.

Designed for the Highest Levels of Performance

The original Longtail, which got its name due to its elongated silhouette, was created back in 1997 for a very specific reason. Since then, every car that McLaren has created stayed true to that philosophy of ‘everything for a reason’ and ‘form follows function’. The 765LT Spider is the epitome of this philosophy as every detail of the car’s complex and sculpted shape serves to deliver higher performance.

McLaren Automotive Design Director Rob Melville shared, “A McLaren LT is defined by its rebellious spirit, and a distinctive, striking appearance is an important part of that appeal. The dynamic attributes of a Longtail also demand physical changes; the stretched silhouette that enhances aerodynamic performance and the honed physique that improves downforce and cooling – especially on track – immediately signal that the 765LT Spider is a car that will deliver on the promise of the purest driving thrills.”

The organically shaped bodywork of the 765LT Spider puts together the track-focused technical detailing with Visual Carbon Fiber or Dark Palladium-finished parts that shows the entrance and exit of the airflow in the vehicle. Compared to the 720S, the Spider has a more distinct edged look that shows how they managed the flow of air to meet the demanding performance targets of the car.

The 765LT Spider’s nose, compared to the 720S is 48mm longer, while the active rear wing is 9mm longer, adding a total of 57mm to the car. The front bumper and splitter have been moved forward with the splitter being closer to the ground as it is 5mm lower compared to the 720S. The rear ride height is unchanged, so it increases vehicle rake and produces more downforce.

Although the 765LT is longer than the 720S, the bodywork of the car has less physical volume in total. So, the heat evacuation from the engine bay is increased while the air pressure in the wheelarches are reduced. The bumper at the rear has been pushed nearer the engineering hard points so it exposes the rear tires, while the active rear wing overhangs above it and curves upwards towards the center. The active rear wing is both impressive and effective, 60mm higher than the 720S wing, longer, and has a 20% greater surface area, the elevated position of the wing raises that downforce of the car at lower speeds when it is not deployed. Since the wing has practically no effect on drag, the downforce-to-drag ratio or aero efficiency of the car is also increased by 20% compared to the 720S.

The importance of the wing relative to the performance of the 765LT cannot be exaggerated. It has a pivotal role in the dynamic flow of the car managing downforce, braking, acceleration, and end-to-end balance and stability. Even though the rear profile of the Spider is a bit more ‘notchback’ in the buttress area, the recalibration of the rear wing angles allowed it to match the balanced aero performance of the coupe, with a slight adjustment to the damping set-up as the only change that they needed to do. The front springs were allowed to be made a bit softer because of the car’s aerodynamic performance, because the former was not the one solely responsible for keeping the front ride height, and in turn, it also improved the axle compliance.

The wing has a recess in the center, helping the powertrain to cool down by sucking the hot air out of the engine bay while increasing downforce, and it also improves visibility and protecting the carbon fiber from exhaust heat when it is stationary after an extended run on the track. The wing also works as an airbrake when braking at high speed, as it can stand almost vertically, raising the rear downforce by 60% while also revealing its real size.

The complex and bespoke design of the 765LT’s front splitter also plays an important role in the improvement of its performance. It cools the Low Temperature Radiators (LTRs) that are behind the headlights by separating, directing, and working the airflow around, over, and under the car. The splitter’s outer edges have distinct vertical blades that calm the aero wake and leads the airflow around the front wheels. It works together with the airflow coming from the LTR exit vents above it. Between the inner surface of the vertical blades and the front bumper are the upturned aero blades, that act as dive planes like the ones on the 720S race car and track-exclusive McLaren Senna GTR, with the air guided up and over them to produce more downforce.

Unlike the coupe, the Spider’s doors have no upper carbon fiber frame. They are also physically lighter and smaller and have only one hinge as compared to the double hinge fitment on the coupe. When the doors of the Spider are open, it extends by a full 120mm on both sides, which is the only time that the Spider and the coupe differ in terms of dimensions.

The doors adopted the double-skin technique that was also used in the McLaren P1. The technology was further improved and used on the 720S. For the Spider, they modified the door blades to add another vertical blade that extends from the skirt of the vehicle. It also controls the turbulent air as it goes out of the front wheelarch and helps lead it into the expanded intakes in front of the rear wheelarch. The efficiency of the colling system is improved as the intakes also feed the lower section of the High Temperature Radiators (HTRs).

Inside the cockpit of the 765LT Spider, the debossed 765LT logo proudly sits on the facia. There is also a unique numbered dedication plaque, as well as other visual hints to show that the passenger is in an exclusive space. The cockpit of the LT is focused on the driver, with a variety of lightweight features and racing-inspired components, mixed with a spacious room, great ergonomics, and excellent materials for a one-of-a-kind supercar experience.

The differences of the interior of the Spider and the coupe are quite minimal. The cabin of the Spider has an additional element of carbon fiber upper trim that runs from the interior to exterior. The engine window of the coupe also gave way to the folding roof mechanism of the Spider. The rear tonneau cover has an additional luggage space below it, while the front has an additional 150L of Storage.

Forward visibility of the Spider is excellent due to the impressively slim A-pillars that was possible to add because of the carbon fiber MonoCage II-S. The Spider’s bigger and thinner roof panel enhances the interior space compared to the coupe. And it can be further enhanced if the roof is specified in Electrochronic glass which allows for adjustable levels of tinting.

The McLaren P1TM was the one to feature the carbon fiber-shelled race seats, and it was eventually embraced by every LT model that has come out. The ones fitted on the Spider are trimmed in lightweight Alcantara® and gives excellent support in an outstanding driving position. Clients can also order as an option the McLaren Senna’s Super-Lightweight double-skinned carbon fiber race seats.

The 8-inch, high-resolution Central Infotainment Screen offers key connectivity functions which includes the McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) and it works together with the innovative Folding Driver Display that is situated in front of the driver to give an integrated information platform. Primary functions like the Active Dynamics Panel are strategically placed in the driver’s field of view.

For clients who prefer the prioritizes convenience more than the weight saving features of the car, are offered a variety of choices. Offered as an option with no additional cost is the 1.5kg audio system – which is not part of the standard specification. Other options are the Bluetooth telephony, audio voice prompts, and iPod/Phone integration. Bowers and Wilkins developed an upgraded world-class audio system specifically for McLaren, and it is also available as an option.

Instead of the standard nets and carbon fiber central tunnel, clients can also specify to have door stowage pockets and central tunnel with lockable stowage. Also offered as a no-cost option is the driver-controlled vehicle-lift system that raises the nose of the car when encountering speed bumps and or car park ramps. Clients have a choice between a high-definition reversing camera, or the improved 360-degree 4-camera park assist system that also features ‘bird’s eye’ view. In some markets, Homelink® can also control the remote opening up to three electric garage doors.

Numerous personalized trim options are also available to clients. These options include the distinct exterior colors as well as a variety of interior material choices. To highlight the sharply honed dynamic personally of the 765L, they also designed eight ‘By McLaren’ interior color themes. The first theme has a hint of color in the Alcantara® interior using McLaren Orange for the stitching instead of Carbon Black. Three themes made even bolder changes as they introduced a new Alcantara® color with specific areas getting a complementary stitch, like the seats and doors, matched with a Carbon Black Alcantara base®. These themes are: Dove Grey Alcantara® with Situs Grey stitching, Midnight Blue Alcantara® matched with Kingfisher Blue stitching, and Burnt Orange Alcantara® with Carmine stitching. The themes include a graphic laser-cut into the seats, so it lets the secondary colors of McLaren Orange, Azura Blue, and Situs Grey to be more visible, matching the colored stitching in the cabin.

The other four ‘By McLaren’ themes give a more luxurious option to Alcantara® as it offers Carbon Black softgrain leather that contrasts with the McLaren Orange, Carmine, Kingfisher Blue, or Situs Grey stitching. At no additional cost, all the ‘By McLaren’ interiors can be specified to have a 12 o’clock stripe on the Alcantara® steering wheel. The clients have the options between McLaren Orange, Blue, Dove Grey, or Burnt Orange.

To match the finish of the window switch surrounds, Active Dynamics Panel surround, and steering wheel clasp, the Folding Driver Display as well as the Central Infotainment Screen surrounds are available in carbon fiber. The MSO Defined range, which includes the satin finish visual carbon fiber for the air vents and extended sill trims with distinct 765LT branding are also available in carbon fiber.

McLaren Special Operations

For clients who want to make their 765LT even more personalized, they can tap on the expertise of the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for practically limitless options of personalization. The McLaren ‘dream factory’ has the capability of bringing into reality every client’s vision of their car.

McLaren Special Operations Managing Director Ansar Ali stated, “Our mission is to transform cars that are already exclusive into something unique. McLaren Special Operations puts customers at the centre of the creative process, with access to a full range of personalisation choices – from the individual components, performance enhancements and finishes comprising the rich menu of MSO Defined options through to bespoke options and projects that produce one-of-a-kind cars. More than 85% of 765LT coupe customers have engaged with MSO and we are expecting interest from Spider buyers to be higher still.”

The 765LT Spider have two MSO Defined packs: The LT Black Pack and the Clubsport Pack. The MSO LT Black Pack provide an even more ‘stealth’ look to the 765LT Spider, as all the external technical components are finished in Gloss Black, like the front splitter, tonneau, diffuser, rear bumper, door mirror casings, and air intakes. The MSO Clubsport pack has a portfolio of lightweight options and performance upgrades that not only decreases the overall weight, but it also increases circuit performance. The pack includes Super-Lightweight Carbon Fiber Racings Seats, McLaren Track Telemetry with three cameras, and a track brake upgrade that features bespoke brake pads from the McLaren Senna and a track brake upgrade using carbon ceramic brake discs.

Clients can also opt for a carbon fiber hood instead of the aluminum hood. The carbon fiber hood can be finished in body color or Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fiber. Clients can also pick from a voluminous menu of individual upgrades like a Gloss Finish Visual Carbon Fiber tonneau cover, lightweight front badge, Satin Finish carbon fiber steering wheel, or a Gloss Finish carbon fiber ignition key.

McLaren Vehicle Warranty

The new 765LT Spider have normal service intervals of either 15,000km (12,400 miles) or one year, whichever comes first. The McLaren Vehicle Warranty covers the car for three years from purchase without mileage limitation. Paint surface has a warranty of three years, while the vehicle body has a perforation corrosion warranty for 10 years. The McLaren Extended Warranty is also available for the new LT Spider which covers the car from time of first purchase in 12- or 24-month periods until the car is 10 years old, so the car can be covered for up to 12 years.

Vehicle (years/miles) 3/unlimited Roadside assistance (years) 3 Body perforation corrosion (years/miles) 10/unlimited

McLaren 765LT Spider – Technical Specification

Engine configuration M840T engine, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, 3994cc Drivetrain layout Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD Power PS (bhp/kW) @ rpm 765 PS (755/563) @ 7,500rpm Torque Nm (lb ft) @ rpm 800 (590) @ 5,500rpm Transmission 7-Speed SSG. Comfort, Sport and Track modes Steering Electro-hydraulic; power-assisted Chassis Carbon fibre MonoCage II-S monocoque with aluminium front and rear crash structures Suspension Independent adaptive dampers, dual aluminium wishbones, Proactive Chassis Control II (PCC II). Comfort, Sport and Track modes Brakes Carbon Ceramic Discs (F: 390mm R: 380mm) with forged aluminium brake calipers (6-piston front Monobloc; 4-piston rear) Wheels (inches) Front: 9J x 19; Rear: 11J x 20 Tyres Pirelli P-ZERO™ Trofeo R tyresFront: 245/35/R19 93Y (XL)Rear: 305/30/R20 103Y (XL) Length, mm (inches) 4,600 (181) Wheelbase, mm (inches) 2,670 (105) Height, mm (inches) 1,193 (47) Width, with mirrors, mm (inches) 2,161 (85) Width, mirrors folded, mm (inches) 2,059 (81) Width, without mirrors, mm (inches) 1,930 (76) Track (to contact patch centre), mm (inches) Front: 1,659 (65.2); Rear: 1,617 (64) Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs) 1,278 (2818) DIN Kerb weight [fluids + 90% fuel], kg (lbs) 1,388 (3060) Ramp angle, degrees (with vehicle lift) 6.93 (8.88) Luggage capacity, litres 150/58 (under tonneau)

McLaren 765LT Spider Performance data

0-97km/h (0-60mph) 2.7 seconds 0-100km/h (0-62mph) 2.8 seconds 0-200km/h (0-124mph) 7.2 seconds 0-300km/h (0-186mph) 19.3 seconds 0-400m / ¼ mile 10.0 seconds Maximum speed 330km/h (205mph) 200-0km/h (124mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 108 (354) 100-0km/h (62mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 29.5 (96.8)

McLaren 765LT Spider Efficiency

CO2 emissions, g/km WLTP EU (combined) 280 Fuel consumption, WTLP EU I/100km/UK MPG Combined 12.3/23 Low 22.1/12.8 Medium 11.5/24.6 High 10.2/27.7 Extra-high 10.9/25.9 Fuel consumption, US mpg City 14 Highway 18 Combined 16

McLaren 765LT Spider Photo Gallery