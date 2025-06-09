The Volkswagen SP and SP2

The current automobile industry is suffering from a lack of new unique and exclusive designs, increasingly seeking standardization across different markets around the world. This involves especially rationalizing processes, in search of greater manufacturing efficiency while reducing production line costs.

This is a clear contrast to what was seen in the 60s and 70s, where subsidiaries of giants in the sector had greater freedom in creating their own signature creations, which, in extreme cases, became exclusive products for their respective markets.