The SP2, the legend of the Brazilian automotive industry little known to the outside world. Credits: H&H Classics
Volkswagen

The Volkswagen SP and SP2

The Brazilians Sports Cars you may have never heard about

Avatar photoLorenzo Baer

The current automobile industry is suffering from a lack of new unique and exclusive designs, increasingly seeking standardization across different markets around the world. This involves especially rationalizing processes, in search of greater manufacturing efficiency while reducing production line costs.

This is a clear contrast to what was seen in the 60s and 70s, where subsidiaries of giants in the sector had greater freedom in creating their own signature creations, which, in extreme cases, became exclusive products for their respective markets.

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Avatar photo
Lorenzo Baer
Passionate about motorsport from the 60s and 70s, Lorenzo has a special affection for the sub-Formula 1 categories, such as F2, F3 and F. Junior, which are, at the same time, the 'ugly ducklings' of these decades, but are also the categories that better represent the essence of motorsport during this period. He holds a deep appreciation for drivers like Clark or Rindt, who dominated the premier category of motorsport, returning sporadically to their origins in F2, to compete and, simultaneously, teach new generations of what single-seater racing was all about. Lorenzo believes this was a time of innocence in motorsport, without a doubt, where the most important thing was to race.
Related