The Porsche 935 K3 was constructed by German tuner, Kremer Racing, in accordance with Group 5 regulations. Its notable achievement includes winning the 1979 24 Hours of Le Mans, beating all of its opponents despite challenging heavy rain conditions, typically seen as a drawback for race cars equipped with windshields. See it in action and enjoy the sound of its twin-turbo 3.3-liter flat six engine!