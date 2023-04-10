London to Brighton Classic, Modern Classics, and Kit & Sports Car Run

Entries for this year’s London to Brighton Classic Car, Modern Classics and Kit & Sports Car Runs, to be held on Sunday June 4, are now open.

Starting from the iconic Brooklands Museum, vehicles spanning decades of motoring are invited to take part in this non-competitive jaunt to Brighton’s seafront where the cars are displayed on Madeira Drive.

Organizers Pop Up Car Shows are currently creating a new route for 2023 that takes in the beauty of the Surrey/Sussex countryside with a few surprises along the way including an idyllic mid-way point to enjoy a picnic and socialize with the other participants.

In accordance with the DVLA Historic Car Classification, the Classic Car Run will welcome all classic and vintage vehicles registered before May 31, 1983. In 2022, this category saw vehicles ranging from Morris Oxfords and Model A Fords to Alfa Romeos and VW Sciroccos.

The Modern Classics Run, now in its third year, is open to all vehicles manufactured between June 1, 1983 and December 31, 2003 so enjoys entries from vehicles such as an Austin Metro and Mazda MX-5 to BMW Z3 and Nissan Skyline.

The 22nd Kit & Sports Cars Run has no age limits on entries with Kit, Sports and Replica cars of all ages welcome to join the fun so expect to see Beach Buggies, Westfields and Chesil Speedsters on route.

As well as celebrating completing the runs, there will also be prizes for the best period and fancy dressed participants.