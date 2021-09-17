Legendary Vintage Race Cars at Stratas Auctions

For September, Stratas Auctions is offering a variety of rare, vintage race cars. They have a very prestigious lineup for September led by the legendary Can-Am race winning 1966 Lola T70 MK II. The 1963 Lancia Appia Sport Zagato and the 1984 RUF Modified Porsche 911 RUF RSR are not far behind. The digital auctions of the vehicles are scheduled for Friday, September 24.

Stratas Auctions CEO Lance Butler shared, “Stratas Auctions is focused on presenting invaluable vintage collector cars that run the gamut from remarkable race cars to truly significant sports cars. For September, Stratas Auctions is thrilled to introduce collectors to some of our most interesting automobiles to date. Anyone particularly interested in vintage race cars should especially enjoy our offerings this month.”

1966 Parnelli Jones Lola T70 MK II

The T70 was designed specifically for endurance racing. It was given flowing lines and impressive aerodynamics that made it a symbol of its time. The 1966 Lola T70 MK II Spider, chassis no. MSL71-44 is a fantastic race-ready example.

It is a Can-Am spec racing car that has a detailed and exciting history in American motorsports. The example was initially owned by John Mecom. Legendary Parnelli Jones raced the example which originally had a Ford engine.

After its racing career, the car was stored for many years and was only brought out in 2007. It was entrusted to the Toluca Lake Historics in Burbank to be restored.

The example was then entered in a variety of historic races, and in 2018, it even scored some points at the SVRA’s Can Am category. The fully restored example is ready to be entered into another race.

The 1966 Lola T70 MK II sports the livery that it had when Parnelli Jones piloted it during the mid-60s. It has a beautiful blue metallic finish, with a dark blue center stripe and white edging accent.

The interior is in great condition, and it even bears the hand-written signature from Parnelli Jones himself. Normally, these vehicles were equipped with the Ford quad-cam, but the example has a Roush engine.

The Parnelli Jones Lola has 600hp and a four-speed Hewland LG500 transmission.

Auction for the Parnelli Jones Lola ends on September 24.

1963 Lancia Appia Sport Zagato

Then newbie, Ercole Spada, designed the stunning Sport Zagato. At the time, Spada was just given the task of using the design of the Zagato GTE as inspiration to design something similar for the shorter Appia chassis.

The challenge resulted in a compact coupe with a featherlight 1,800-pound curb weight.

The Zagato has benefited from being in a long-term single ownership as it has been with its current owner for 40 years. It is also one of only 200 Sport Zagato ever produced.

The example has a pale green finish matched with a sharp, black interior. The Lancia is powered by the Series 3 1.1-liter V4 engine with a four-speed manual transmission with syncromesh in the top three gears. The example is one of the rarer models to come from Lancia.

Auction for the Lancia ends on September 23.

1985 Porsche RSR Ruf

Nicknamed the RUF RSR, the example started as a US spec 1984 911 Carrera Turbo-Look coupe. It had a Tornado Red finish matched with black interior. It was then engineered to RUF BTR specifications.

Some of the high-performance modifications include an increase of engine displacement by 3.4-liters, turbocharger, twin-plug ignition conversion, quad-pipe exhaust system, Recaro leather seats, RUF 5-speed manual transmission, Simpson race harness, RUF instrument clusters and steering wheel, and RUF 5-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels.

The RUF RSR eventually was owned by Alan Johnson Racing who then gave the RSR a full custom coachwork. The RSR got a full roll cage, a body that is reminiscent of a 935 Le Mans racer, and an engine capable of 400hp.

The chassis of the RSR has run for less than 10,000 miles since it was delivered in 1984. It has been beautifully maintained, has a custom alloy body, and has kept the paintwork that was given by Alan Johnson Racing. The interior still has its original RUF gauge cluster.

The example still has its original matching numbers crank case as well as other engine parts from when it was changed from a 3.2-L to 3.4-L, to eventually a 3.5-L engine.

Early RUFs are rarely seen or are available, and the one-off example is a great opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind car that came from the early development history of the German company.

The auction of the RSR will end September 24.

