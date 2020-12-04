Land Rover Legends Set for Thruxton Circuit in 2021

COVID in 2020 has disrupted many plans including Land Rover Legends this year. Although naturally disappointed with the pushback of the 2020 schedule, Land Rover Legends team has eagerly announced the third edition of Land Rover Legends will now be held at Thruxton Circuit in Hampshire. The hugely popular event will be scheduled for June 12 and 13, 2021.

Thruxton Circuit has already demonstrated holding very successful Covid compliant events, ensuring visitors had a safe and enjoyable experience in the process. An additional bonus to participants is that the Thruxton Historic race meeting will also be held on the same weekend. Land Rover Legends tickets will also be accepted at the Thruxton Historic giving more activities and entertainment for motorcar enthusiasts.

Land Rover Legends will have their own COVID compliant area around the historic WW2 airfield that was previously RAF Thruxton. The venue showcases extensive visitor facilities like the new Thruxton Centre, a kart track, a dedicated campsite, a skid pan, as well as a great 4×4 course on-site, that will be open during the whole weekend.

For Land Rover enthusiasts, the Land Rover Legends is the greatest show exhibiting the best examples of the marque. It will include the unusual and rare vehicles from the Dunsfold Collection, a founding partner of the Land Rover Legends.

The 2021 event will have unique feature displays, the National Land Rover Awards, the leading Land Rover clubs, as well as an exclusive Land Rover parade to be held on the race circuit.

Land Rovers Racing

Since the Thruxton Historic race meeting is held on the same weekend as the Land Rover Legends, visitors might also want to watch out for some interesting Land Rovers that will be part of the race meeting. They will be providing recovery and shuttle services for the officials and drivers of the event. A Land Rover parade will also be seen at the start and finish line of the race.

“With 2021 still likely to present many challenges for event organisers, we are delighted to be working with the highly experienced Thruxton team to put on a safe and welcoming event at such an exciting venue. We have all been missing the opportunity to get together and share our passion for Land Rovers, and we are planning to make this the great reunion of the year. We will be firming up the details as 2021 unfolds but for now, I would urge everyone to save the date and book with confidence, safe in the knowledge that should visitors not be allowed at the event due to Covid-19 restrictions, they will have the option for a full refund or to transfer their tickets.” Land Rover Legends Event Director, Richard Grafton.

Tickets to the event are now available at the Land Rover Legends Website.

[Source: Land Rover Legends]

