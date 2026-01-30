Sebring Sprite 2 Peter Taylor
Car Shows & Festivals

Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show 2025

Over 3,000 vehicles gather at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham UK

Avatar photoPete Taylor

The UK’s largest Classic vehicle show was held over three days in several vast halls of the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham (and it’s more than just cars these days). Once again, the number of visitors increased to 72700, and it’s easy to see why. Each year the show gets bigger and more diverse; it’s actually difficult to “do” the whole thing in one day now and sitting down for ten minutes to do some planning when you get the catalogue is time well spent. 3000 vehicles really take some looking at, and it is just possible that I missed a couple!

AC ME 3000 Peter Taylor

No Subscription? You’re missing out

Get immediate ad-free access to all our premium content.

Get Started

Tags
Avatar photo
Pete Taylor
I have been involved in photography more years than I care to remember; my prime interests are in landscape and motor-sports images, although I'll have a go at anything! A huge lover of UK classic and vintage cars, especially from a photography perspective.
Related