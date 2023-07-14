Lamborghini SC63 prototype racer debuts at Goodwood

Coinciding its 60th anniversary with the 30th celebration of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Automobili Lamborghini graced the United Kingdom event with fervor. Owners, global press, and spectators basked in the revelation of the Italian brand’s inaugural hybrid endurance racing LMDh prototype. The festival’s weekend hill runs were kicked off by a squad of six Lamborghini super sports car models.

Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann articulated, “The Goodwood Festival of Speed offers Lamborghini the perfect backdrop to continue our 60th-anniversary celebrations in 2023. Goodwood’s setting is perfect for showcasing our thrilling new endurance race car project and the dynamic debut of our hybrid V12 flagship, the Revuelto – our first model as we commence our journey towards electrification. Besides extending a warm welcome to our clients in true Lamborghini fashion, the Festival of Speed grants us a unique platform to showcase our vehicles and brand to a legion of Lamborghini enthusiasts over the four-day event.”

Lamborghini, in collaboration with its Squadra Corse motorsport division, introduced the SC63 at a dedicated stand adjacent to the Lamborghini VIP Lounge. The SC63’s nomenclature honors the year of Lamborghini’s inception, six decades ago. Special guests such as John Doonan, President of the International Motorsport Sports Association (IMSA), and Andrea Piccini, a founder and team principal of Lamborghini’s partner Italian race team Iron Lynx, joined Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr, and Head of Motorsport Giorgio Sanna. From 2024, one of the cars will compete in the Hypercar category of the FIA World Endurance Championship, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while a second car will take part in the GTP class of the IMSA North American Endurance Championship Endurance Cup, featuring the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.

The new Lamborghini Revuelto and Huracán Sterrato were showcased outside the Lamborghini VIP Lounge, a congregation point for over 350 Lamborghini proprietors and guests over the festival weekend. The Revuelto, competing in the Supercar class, made its dynamic debut ahead of its official driving launch later in the year. This first-ever V12 super sports plug-in hybrid HPEV (High-Performance Electrified Vehicle) was joined by the V10 Huracán range. This included the new Sterrato with its unique RALLY mode, designed to transcend the tarmac onto rough and loose surfaces, and the track-focused STO. The multi-faceted Huracán Tecnica and the open-top lifestyle Huracán EVO Spyder also featured in the lineup. The Urus Performante Super SUV displayed its sporty pace and handling, joining the Lamborghini roster on the track.

Highlighting the theme ‘innovators of their time,’ was a spectacular array of unique models that included the revolutionary V12 Miura and Countach, the first Super SUV the LM 002, the exclusive Reventón, and the current Huracán Sterrato. These were displayed at the entrance of the esteemed Drivers’ Club, in collaboration with Lamborghini’s ‘hyper horology’ partner and official Goodwood Festival of Speed timing partner, Roger Dubuis.

Original press release via NewspressUSA