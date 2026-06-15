FOR SALE: 1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 by Touring

A beautifully restored 1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2 by Touring is set to cross the block at RM Sotheby’s on June 17. One of fewer than 250 examples produced, this early Lamborghini grand tourer was originally delivered to the Italian market through Lamborcar in Milan and remains finished in its factory-correct Grigio Saint Vincent paint over a Tobacco leather interior.

Introduced at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, the 400 GT 2+2 represented a significant evolution of Lamborghini’s first-generation grand touring platform. While retaining the elegant Touring-designed silhouette, the model gained a more practical four-seat layout through extensive chassis and body revisions, including a lowered floor, raised roofline, larger luggage compartment, and subtle styling updates. Steel body panels replaced aluminum construction, improving durability and simplifying production.

Beneath the hood sits Lamborghini’s renowned 3.9-liter V-12, engineered by Giotto Bizzarrini and producing approximately 320 horsepower. A major advancement over its predecessors was the adoption of Lamborghini’s in-house transmission and differential, featuring synchromesh on all five forward gears and reverse. The result was a refined yet exceptionally capable grand tourer, capable of reaching 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds and a top speed approaching 248 km/h.

Discovered in California in non-running but fundamentally sound condition, the car underwent a comprehensive restoration by respected Lamborghini specialist Gary Bobileff, completed roughly thirteen years ago. Since then, it has been carefully maintained and enjoyed by its current owner in Costa Rica. To enhance usability in warmer climates, air conditioning was discreetly added, while the engine, suspension, and braking systems have all been extensively refreshed. Today, it stands as an exceptionally well-sorted and highly usable example of one of Lamborghini’s earliest and rarest production grand tourers.

Source: RM Sotheby’s