James Hetfield’s Car Collection Featured at Petersen Automotive Museum

Petersen Automotive Museum, in partnership with Coker Tier who will be the presenting sponsor of the showcase recently announced that they will be hosting a curated display of cars from the personal collection of James Hetfield. The collection can be found at The Quail: A Motorsport Gathering which will open on Friday, August 13. The collection of custom American vehicles shows the Metallica front man’s eclectic taste in music and cars. It comes from the “Reclaimed Rust” exhibit at the Petersen.

Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges shared, “The Petersen is excited to showcase this collection of beautiful custom vehicles at one of the most renowned automotive events in the world. Our exhibit ‘Reclaimed Rust’ is a love letter to legendary rocker James Hetfield’s two most prominent forms of expression, and we are delighted to expand its reach to Monterey.”

The vehicles that will be on display will include the 1937 Ford Coupe “Crimson Ghost,” Hetfield’s 1936 Auburn Speedster replica “Slow Burn,” 1953 Buick Skylark “Skyscraper,” 1937 Packard “Aquarius,” and the 1956 Ford F-100 “Str8edge.”

Legendary Companies – Coker Tire’s parent company’s Chief Executive Officer Wade Kawasaki stated, “We’re proud to help support the Petersen Automotive Museum bring rock legend James Hetfield’s amazing collection to the lawns of Quail Lodge & Golf Club this year. The Quail is one of the pinnacle events of Monterey Car Week and this collection of extraordinary customs is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.”

The collection can be found at the “Coker Tires Presents Reclaimed Rust: The James Hatfield Collection on Loan from the Petersen Museum” exhibit. It can be found beside the western entrance of The Quail.

The Petersen Automotive Museum will be displaying the “Reclaimed Rust” exhibit until November 7, 2021. It showcases 10 of Hetfield’s custom vehicles. It will also be complemented by photos, memorabilia, and even guitars from his collection to celebrate the diverse passions of the Metallica frontman.

Hetfield has been a car enthusiast his whole life and his collection is one way for him to show his creativity. The vehicles in his collection show both respect and honor for history, but also a disregard for convention. Together, the collection is proof of the musician’s artistic energy and distinct personality.