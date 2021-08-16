Preview Part 2: 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

SportsCarDigest is excited to bring you additional preview photos captured during Friday’s qualifying for the 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
These images are a small taste of what you may expect when our intrepid photojournalists Bill Wagenblatt, Rex McAfee, and Dennis Gray post images from this year’s event.
On Wednesday, August 18th, Sports Car Digest will be posting 150 plus images that capture the atmosphere of vintage racing featuring driver portraits, paddock details and of course vintage cars ontrack.
If you haven’t seen Part 1 of our Monterey Motorsports Reunion preview, check out the photo gallery!