Preview Part 2: 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
SportsCarDigest is excited to bring you additional preview photos captured during Friday’s qualifying for the 2021 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
These images are a small taste of what you may expect when our intrepid photojournalists Bill Wagenblatt, Rex McAfee, and Dennis Gray post images from this year’s event. 
On Wednesday, August 18th, Sports Car Digest will be posting 150 plus images that capture the atmosphere of vintage racing featuring driver portraits, paddock details and of course vintage cars ontrack.
If you haven’t seen Part 1 of our Monterey Motorsports Reunion preview, check out the photo gallery!
Group 2A/1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - Rob Walton - 1965 Cobra Daytona between turns eight and nine. ©2021CopyrightDennisGray
Group 4A/1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT - Tazio Ottis - 1955 Ferrari 750 Monza in the Corkscrew Friday morning.©2021CopyrightDennisGray
Group 3B/1920-1951 Racing Cars - Paddins Dowling - 1934 ERA R2A drops into the Corkscrew Friday afternoon. ©2021CopyrightDennisGray
Group 2A/1963-1966 GT over 2500cc - James Farley - 1964 AC Cobra Cobra - ©Rex McAfee
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Lee Mowle - 1977 Lotus 78/2 - ©Rex McAfee
Group 3B/1920-1951 Racing Cars - John Kerr - 1932 Miller Schofield-Ford AAA "Big Car" - ©Rex McAfee
Group 4A/1947-1955 Sports Racing and GT - John Buddenbaum - 1949 Jaguar Parkinson Special - John Buddenbaum hustles his 1949 Jaguar Parkinson Special through Turn 5 - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 5A/1966-1985 Masters Historic Formula One - Alex MacAllister - 1967 Lotus 49 Alex MacAllister hits the apex in Turn 6 with his 1967 Lotus 49 - ©Dennis Gray
Group 7A/1963-1978 IndyCar - Ernie Becker - 1965 A.J. Watson Indy Roadster Ernie Becker driving his 1965 A.J. Watson Indy Roadster thriugh Turn 5 during the Indy Car Exhibition - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 1B/1955-1964 GT - Warren Spieker - 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB - ©Rex McAfee
Group 2B/1961-1966 GT under 2500cc - Robert Smalley, Jr. driving his 1968 Porsche 911L about to descend the Cork Screw - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 3B/1920-1951 Racing Cars - Paddins Dowling - 1934 ERA R2A Paddins Dowling in his 1934 ERA R2A chasing competitors down the Cork Screw - ©Bill Wagenblatt
Group 2B/1961-1966 GT under 2500cc D120- Randall Smalley - 1969 Porsche 911S; - ©Rex McAfee