All images: © Porter Press International

The JaguarSport XJR-15 is a two-seater roadgoing sports car produced by JaguarSport, a subsidiary of Jaguar and Tom Walkinshaw Racing. The supercar, of which just fifty cars were produced, was based on Jaguar’s Group C racers and was produced between 1990 and 1992.

Tom Walkinshaw, the larger-than-life and colourful character with so much racing a commercial experience behind him, met with designer Peter Stevens at the NEC Motor Show in October 1988. The motivation behind the meeting was to probe Stevens about an idea he had to develop a roadgoing supercar based on Jaguars then current XJR-9 Group C race car. After studying the Jaguar XJ220, designed by Keith Helfet, Walkinshaw and Stevens set about compiling some potential designs. Jaguar was in the process of rising to the top of the international motorsport pyramid, again, and so Walkinshaw had his mind set on playing a part in that climb up the ladder.

The story behind the successful development of the JaguarSport XJR-15 is, inevitably, the result of some ‘big sky’ thinking. Numerous other major manufacturers (Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz and others), have over the years been inspired by their motorsport success and converted lessons learned on the race track into iconic road cars. In this way, the JaguarSport XJR-15, was brought into the world. Not averse to taking a risk to develop something special, Walkinshaw drove the JaguarSport XJR-15 project forward with his usual energy, fortunately with Peter Stevens at his side.

The Book

As the book’s subtitle suggests, A Personal History of the Design and development of the Legendary Supercar, it is a study of the early thinking of how this supercar was conceived and eventually delivered into the world. The reader will find within the pages, an entertaining backstory of how Peter Stevens came to be a celebrated automotive designer. With parents who were both artists, his eye was trained from an early age to appreciate design and to understand perspective. Having an uncle in Denis Jenkinson, the celebrated motorsport journalist, it comes as no surprise to find Peter Stevens excelling in the field of automotive design.

Powered by a naturally-aspirated 6-litre V12 engine, the JaguarSport XJR-15 was launched in November 1990 at Silverstone in Northampton, England. The launch was followed by a supporting series, the Intercontinental Challenge, a one-make cup which served as a support event atselected Formula One Grand Prix races in 1991. Use was made of some of the finest sports car drivers of the day, including the likes of Bob Wollek, David Brabham, Derek Warwick, Cor Euser, Tiff Needell, Armin Hahne, and other top drivers. Such a high quality cast was coaxed into the series thanks to the huge international exposure and an attractive purse.

What You Get

JaguarSport XJR-15 is a superb publication about a little-known supercar, often dubbed the ‘supercar that time forgot’. The author reveals how he started his career, progressing swiftly into the top echelons of the automotive design industry. Stevens includes a chapter on his relationship with Tom Walkinshaw, and influences such as racing at Le Mans, before he launches into the nitty gritty of the car’s design and development. Chapters then follow on the model’s launch, production and sales, the 1991 Intercontinental Challenge, ‘further developments,’ and the XJR-15 today. The 240-page book is printed on superior quality paper, and the page designs allow for easy reading, the narrative being well supported by excellent photo selection. Of great interest and value for the story of the JaguarSport XJR-15, is the use of numerous original drawings, showing the development of the car through the design phase.

Recommendation

If you are a Jaguar enthusiast, a motorsport enthusiast, or simply a sportscar enthusiast, then this is a book you won’t want to be without. It is a sizeable publication, and take its place on your automotive library bookshelf with pride. The print run is limited to just 400 signed copies, so make sure you get your copy while the going is good.

Book Information