IROC Lime Rock Park 2024

Words and photos by Zach Katz.

Race weekend ends at northwestern Connecticut’s historic raceway, Lime Rock Park, as the legends of the past return to dormancy after battling for victory in the Speed Tour All-Star Race and participating in the IROC revival.

Historic drivers such as Al Unser Jr., two-time winner of both the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Daytona, returned to commentate. Geoff Bodine, who still holds the world record for most wins in NASCAR modified in a single season, also found his way to the track this past weekend to take the position of grand marshall.

Other legendary drivers include four-time 24 Hours of Daytona winner Andy Lally, who won the Speed Tour All-Star Race, and former Formula 1 and extremely successful Rallycross driver Scott Speed, who found themselves behind the wheel and out on the track fighting for victory.

As monumental as it was to be in such skilled drivers’ presence, other motorsport legends sat parked in the paddock display tent. Race cars such as the Porsche 911 RSR are driven by the icon Mark Donohue, and IROC legends include a Chevy Camaro driven by Al Unser and a Dodge Avenger driven by Dale Earnhardt. When I was little, Dale Earnhardt was my idol.

I was the only one in my family interested in NASCAR and IROC, let alone motorsport in general, and Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. were always my favorites. To witness such a legendary collection of race cars from a defunct yet loved American racing series be resurrected on track at Lime Rock Park was indeed magical.

I give sincere thanks to Lime Rock Park for organizing and allowing me to document a historic reunion that truly encapsulates Lime Rock’s morals of beauty, tradition, and speed.

Photo Gallery