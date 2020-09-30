Iconic Ferrari’s Offered by Gooding & Company Online Auction

Gooding & Company has recently announced that a select group of unique Italian-designed sports cars will be offered during their Geared Online auction that’s scheduled for October 26-30th.

The exclusive online auction will go hand in hand with the company’s live auction events and they have a variety of reserve and no reserve lots, as they offer a diversity of automotive all types of collectors.

Prior to the auction, Gooding & Company will be housing all vehicles and automobilia that will be included in the online auction within one accessible location. This will provide a great opportunity for on-site inspections for interested bidders.

The iconic Ferrari’s on offer are:

1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso

Since its release, the 250 GT has commanded authority as being the most desirable road-going Ferrari. As part of the last production 250 GT model, this Lusso is the result of a decade of steady chassis advancement. It has benefited from a sturdy yet compliant suspension, four-wheel Dunlop disc brakes, and Ferrari’s splendid three-liter V-12. Although the Lusso may have been intended for use for refined grand touring, owners who have a more adventurous spirit has proven its motor-sport heritage with successful outings at the Tour de France, Targa Floria, and the Spa sports car races.

1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso. Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Brian Henniker.

Battista “Pinin” Farina designed the exquisite coachwork of the Lusso which was then constructed by Carrozzeria Scaglietti. Only 350 of these elegant and critically acclaimed Ferraris were built in the years 1963 and 1964. The smooth design, excellent driving experience, as well as the connection of the car with some of the most glamorous personalities of the 60s have been partly responsible for the exalted status of the car amongst aficionados and collectors alike.

This 250 GT Lusso bears chassis number 5931 GT is one of the last from the 350 examples that were ever built. It was delivered new to the US through distributor Chinetti Motors in New York and according to Ferrari historian Marcel Massini’s research, this Lusso was kept in the hands of East Coast collectors for decades. Recently, it had a complete restoration performed by a well-known marque expert, Fast Cars of Redondo Beach, California.

This Lusso has been maintained in exquisite condition and has kept its matching numbers engine. It is handsomely finished in a very specific period-correct color scheme of Amaranto over beige leather. Although it has not been shown in public since it was restored, this Lusso would be perfect to enter into exclusive concours d’elegance shows and events by the Ferrari Club of America.

The 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso is estimated at between $1,400,000 to $1,800,000.

2005 Ferrari 575M

The 575M first made its appearance in 2002 having an enlarged 5.75-liter engine and produced a performance that beat its predecessor, the 550 Maranello. Although the updated model of the 575M comprises of Ferrari’s first road application of its race-derived F1 paddle-shift gearbox with a V-12 engine, the alluring model that collectors and aficionados alike desire are the 246 examples that were produced with the traditional gated six-speed manual gearbox.

2005 Ferrari 575M. Photo copyright and courtesy of Gooding & Company. Image by Mike Maez.

This 2005 Ferrari 575M is a pure collector-grade model with the most sought-after six-speed manual gearbox. It is also offered with the ‘Fiorano’ Handling Package, Daytona-style seats, as well as Scuderia shields. It was delivered new to Texas and is finished in the stunning color combination of Titanium matched with Beige leather. This example is in pristine original condition, with less than 10,000 miles from new on the odometer.

This is an exceptional opportunity to purchase the ultimate modern-day Ferrari GT machine, particularly as this example comes with the most desired six-speed manual gearbox, is in immaculate condition, and is offered with its original books and tools.

This 2005 Ferrari 575M is estimated at $275,000 to $350,000.

1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT

In 1969, Ferrari decided to improve its mid-engine Dino 206 GT with a bigger engine, and a few subtle coachwork improvements with the resulting outcome being the 246 GT. In the next five years, there were approximately 2,500 examples built in three different series. The last of the series, the Tipo E, production around mid-1971.

1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT. Photo copyright and courtesy of Juan Martinez.

The 246 GT featured seat-mounted headrests, short glove box doors, relocated rear deck lid releases and door locks, and a shallow passenger footwell.

This Tipo E car, chassis number 03392, was created in February 1972 as an original US-specification example. The Tipo E is presented in its classic color combination of Rosso Corsa over Beige leather and comes complete with its handbook and tool roll. It is estimated at $ 275,000 to $325,000.

More information about these cars as well as the remaining Lots can be found at Gooding & Company.

[Source: Gooding & Company]

