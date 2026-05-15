Iconic Auctioneers’ May 16 Sale at Supercar Fest: 180+ Exotics, Classics and Enthusiast Cars Up for Grabs

Highlights

One of just 12 right-hand-drive Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole “88½” examples ever built

Under 2,000 miles on a 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider, one of only 500 produced

Tony Iommi’s 2009 Ferrari F430 Spider F1, understood to be among the last ten F430s manufactured

Race-ready 1998 Nissan Primera GT Super Tourer, built by Ray Mallock Ltd. with a fresh engine and BTCC history

1979 Volkswagen Golf GTi Mk1 with a remarkable past as an ex-VW press car and two-owner history since new

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the auction calendar, this Saturday is worth circling. Iconic Auctioneers is bringing its Iconic Sale and Classic Sale to Supercar Fest on May 16, with over 180 lots hitting the block. Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens, Porsches, a works-built BTCC racer and some seriously interesting enthusiast classics are all in the mix.

The Iconic Sale kicks off at 11 am, with the Classic Sale running from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Two Lamborghinis Worth the Trip Alone

The headline cars are a pair of V12 Lamborghinis that need little introduction. First up is a 1988 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole, specifically one of the late-production “88½” cars, finished in Rosso over Crema. Only 12 were built in right-hand drive, and many enthusiasts consider this the definitive Countach: all the raw character of the early cars, with a few final refinements before the 25th Anniversary model took over.

Alongside it sits a 2000 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0, the last and most developed version of the Diablo lineage. This Nero Pegaso example was originally registered in Switzerland, has been on UK plates since 2012, and comes with a solid service history including recent work by SB Racing.

McLaren Brings the Low-Mileage Goods

Two Spiders round out the McLaren contingent, and both are seriously low-mileage collector pieces. The 2016 McLaren 675LT Spider is one of just 500 ever made, showing under 2,000 miles from new. Finished in Chicane Grey and loaded with carbon fiber options, MSO louvred front wings, racing seats, sports exhaust and nose lift, it was recently serviced by McLaren Birmingham.

The other is a 2014 McLaren MP4-12C Spider, one of the last examples produced, with just 2,730 miles on the clock. Sapphire Black over Carbon Black Sport Alcantara and leather, strong factory spec, and it comes with some notable McLaren memorabilia included.

Ten Ferraris, Including One With a Rock and Roll Past

Ferrari buyers have plenty to dig into, with ten examples spread across the sale. Two manual V12 Ferrari 550 Maranellos stand out: one in Rosso Corsa with just 18,900 miles, and another in Blu Tour de France with recent specialist work and a comprehensive history file.

Then there’s the 2009 Ferrari F430 Spider F1, which has a bit of a story behind it. The car was previously owned by Tony Iommi, the Black Sabbath guitarist, and is understood to be one of the final ten F430s ever manufactured. Provenance like that doesn’t come up often.

Porsche: From a 1955 Speedster to a Pair of GT3s

The Porsche selection spans seven decades of Stuttgart’s greatest hits. The earliest is a 1955 356 Pre-A Speedster in Dunkelblau, sitting on desirable Rudge knock-off alloys. A 1997 Porsche 911 (993) Carrera S offers something equally hard to find: a wide-body, one-owner example of the final air-cooled 911. For those after something track-ready, there are two 911 GT3s on offer, a 2014 991.1 GT3 Clubsport and a 2000 996.1 GT3.

A Works BTCC Car for the Motorsport Crowd

Possibly the most unexpected lot in the Iconic Sale is the 1998 Nissan Primera GT Super Tourer. Built by Ray Mallock Ltd. for Nissan Motorsport Europe, chassis #98-P11-44 raced in the 1998 British Touring Car Championship and later competed in the Swedish Touring Car Championship with Tommy Rustad at the wheel.

Since then it has seen action in Formula Saloons, the Spanish Hillclimb Championship and various historic touring car events. Recently run by John Danby Racing, it’s offered ready to go, with a fresh engine, setup data and two sets of wheels. It last appeared at the Goodwood Members’ Meeting with Anthony Reid driving. For anyone looking to get into historic racing, it’s a fairly plug-and-play opportunity.

Classics and Enthusiast Cars Worth a Closer Look

Beyond the headline metal, the Classic Sale has some genuinely interesting entries for enthusiasts who like their cars with a bit of character and history. The 1979 Volkswagen Golf GTi Mk1 is one of the more remarkable cars in the whole event. Originally supplied as a Volkswagen (GB) Ltd. press car and used in period marketing materials to promote the close-ratio 5-speed gearbox, it was purchased directly from the VW Press Office in June 1980 by respected motoring journalist Brian Laban, who kept it until his death in 2016. The car then underwent a 1,000-plus-hour restoration including a full bare-metal respray, rebuilt engine and gearbox, and a correct tartan interior. A matching-numbers car with just two former registered keepers.

Also in the Classic Sale is a 1990 BMW 318is Coupé (E30), showing 54,869 miles and about as original as they come. A factory non-sunroof, non-stereo car with the rare chequered cloth sport seats still in place, a crack-free dashboard and the original BBS cross-spoke alloys. Fewer than 150 are believed to survive in the UK, with only around 27 currently taxed for road use. Recent maintenance has been thorough.

Rounding out the enthusiast trio is a 2002 RenaultSport Clio V6 Phase 1, one of just 256 right-hand-drive examples produced worldwide. The Phase 1 cars were hand-assembled at Tom Walkinshaw Racing’s facility in Uddevalla, Sweden, using the mid-mounted 3-litre V6 from the Laguna saloon producing 227bhp. This Iceberg Silver example has been stored in a temperature-controlled facility and comes with a substantial maintenance history.

Where to Find the Full Catalog

High-performance lots are listed in the Iconic Sale and classic and enthusiast models in the Classic Sale at Supercar Fest. The Iconic Sale starts at 11am on Saturday, with the Classic Sale following at 5pm.