High Demand Pushed For Early Production Of The VelociRaptor 400 Bronco

To satisfy the high customer demand, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator Hennessey, brought forward the production of their new VelociRaptor 400 Bronco. Some of the upgrades that Hennessey has given the VelociRaptor include increasing the output to 411 bhp at 4,400 rpm and 603 lb-ft of torque at 3,200 rpm. It also comes in gorgeous new livery.

Due to the high demand, the Hennesey team ensured that the production of the car was sped up. To achieve this, the engineering teams worked double time to finalize R&D so that they’ll be able to proudly offer a first-class product to their clients in the US and around the world.

Company founder and CEO John Hennessey shared, “Since we announced our plans for the Bronco mid-last year, we’ve been inundated with customer requests to take our upgraded version. For so many of our customers, the Bronco is a special car they’ve always loved – now we can give them a VelociRaptor 400 Bronco with the power and style to make it a truly special vehicle.”

The stock 2.7-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 powerplant engine was enhanced by Hennessey’s engineering team with an all-new intake and exhaust system, engine recalibration, and larger front-mounted intercooler system. With the upgrades they were able to have the stock Bronco Badlands engine to create 411 bhp and more than 600 lb-ft of torque. The enhancements done on the VelociRaptor gives the off-road 4×4 the capability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

A new Hennessey livery option brings together the VelociRaptor and Hennessey badging with distinctive double bonnet stripes that goes up to the roof. Each side was also given a unique ‘D-shape’ line graphic and a ‘number 1’ on the driver/passenger door. Clients may further individualize their Bronco with 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch Hennessey wheels. They can also add front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, retractable side steps, and VelociRaptor branding.

The extensive Hennessey R&D process was able to keep the Bronco’s driving modes and off-road systems. They are also able to give a 3-year / 30,000-mile warranty.

Hennessey has chosen the 2022 Barrett-Jackson collectable car auction currently being held in Scottsdale, Arizona for its public debut. After its public debut, clients can expect to be able to get their units as deliveries are scheduled to start soon after the event. For 2022, they have limited the production to only 200 units.

There are two- or four-door versions of the vehicle, there is also the option to have it with or without the soft-top. Those interested can approach any authorized Ford retailers. There is also an option to directly get in touch with Hennessy by calling +1 979.885.511 or visiting the Hennessey website.

Specifications: VelociRaptor 400 Bronco