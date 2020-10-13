Goodwood SpeedWeek Providing Unique Digital Experience for Fans

Goodwood SpeedWeek will be bringing fans closer to the action than ever before by providing a motorsport world-first digital experience. Spectators will be able to experience live content with 360-degree interaction of the event streamed via Facebook.

At the Goodwood website, motorsports fans and spectators can access the SpeedWeek Hub where you will be able to take a virtual paddock tour or ask your favorite drivers questions through the chatroom. There will also be polls, quizzes, and competitions on offer. During the event, when road cars feature on the live stream you will be able to click a button to add the specific car into a virtual garage. From the virtual garage you will have the ability to gather more information about that particular car, and even possibly book a test drive.

Goodwood SpeedWeek will run from October 16-18th 2020 and is set to be the most ambitious the Goodwood Motor Circuit has seen. For this special digital event, Goodwood has installed 49 high-definition cameras, including 19 trackside cameras and 15 live on-boards. Two TV stations with 180 operators and 10 presenters will assure all the action is covered.

Each event day will be devoted to celebrating the past, present, and future of the automotive industry- bringing together the best of what the Festival of Speed and Revival has to offer.

Ford Mach E

On Sunday 18th October, the fastest machines in motorsports across the years (including single-seaters, hypercars, and prototype sports cars) will battle it out in a winner-takes-all-one-lap competition.

“Technology is a core feature of Goodwood motorsport events and we strive to showcase the most innovative and forward-thinking mobility innovations. At Goodwood SpeedWeek we were presented with a unique opportunity to go one step further, quite literally placing digital right at the heart of the experience. It’s allowed us to raise the bar even higher, offering a once in a lifetime, interactive experience that is accessible to viewers anywhere in the world.” Duke of Richmond

Aside from the website and social media, SpeedWeek can also be watched through ITV1 and ITV4.

[Source: Goodwood]

